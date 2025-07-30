Whether you’ve got a big international trip or the cross-country Canadian vacation of a lifetime coming up, the right travel credit card is one of the best things you could pack. Travel credit cards can earn you rewards on top of common purchases like flights, gas, and dining out, but they can also include benefits like travel insurance and discounts to exclusive events or restaurants.

We’ve named the Scotiabank Gold American Express the #1 travel credit card thanks to strong rewards and benefits, but we’ll look at your other credit card options to help you find the credit card most suited to your travel needs.

The best travel credit cards in Canada

featured Gold: Best travel credit card Scotiabank Gold American Express Card Earn up to 6 Scene+ points per $1 spent and access incredible travel perks, including no foreign transaction fees. GO TO SITE Annual Fee: $120 Interest Rates: 20.99% purchase, 22.99% cash advance, 22.99% balance transfer Welcome offer: $500 value Earn up to $1,050 in welcome offers, first year rewards and savings value, including no annual fee in your first year, and up to 50,000 bonus Scene+ points. featured Silver: Best travel credit card American Express Cobalt Card One of the fastest ways to earn flexible Membership Rewards points. You can transfer points to Aeroplan to boost their value. GO TO SITE Annual Fee: $156 Interest Rates: 21.99% purchase, 21.99% cash advance, N/A balance transfer Welcome offer: $150 value Earn 1,250 points for each month you spend $750, up to a maximum of 15,000 points. featured Bronze: Best travel credit card MBNA Rewards World Elite Mastercard Get 5 MBNA Rewards points per $1 across five categories, plus an annual bonus of 10% of the points earned over 12 months. GO TO SITE Annual Fee: $120 Interest Rates: 19.99% purchase, 24.99% cash advance, 22.99% balance transfer Welcome offer: $200 value Earn 20,000 bonus points (approximately $165 in cash back value) after you make $2,000 or more in eligible purchases within the first 90 days.

Gold: Scotiabank Gold American Express

The Scotiabank Gold American Express is our pick for Canada’s best all-round travel credit card. It comes with unbeatable rewards and benefits, including up to 6 points per dollar on groceries and 5 points on dining, food delivery, and entertainment—plus the ability to redeem points retroactively for purchases made within the past 12 months.

With comprehensive travel insurance, no foreign transaction fees, and exclusive American Express perks, this card is the perfect travel companion for both everyday spending and your next adventure.

featured Scotiabank Gold American Express go to site Annual fee: $120 Rewards: 1 – 6 Points per dollar 6 points per $1 at Sobeys-affiliated stores

5 points per $1 on dining, entertainment and groceries

3 points per $1 on gas, transit and streaming

1 point per $1 on everything else

Pay no FX fees on foreign purchases Welcome offer: Earn up to $1,050 in value in the first 12 months, including up to 50,000 bonus Scene+ points. Offer ends October 31, 2025. go to site Card details Interest rates 20.99% on purchases, 22.99% on cash advances, 22.99% on balance transfers Income required $12,000 per year Credit score 725 or higher Point value 1 Scene+ point = $0.01 when redeemed for travel, store purchases and food and drink at Cineplex and Scene partners

Pros and cons Pros Straightforward redemptions: When you book through Scene+ Travel, powered by Expedia, it’s easy to redeem points in increments of 100 (valued at $1).

When you book through Scene+ Travel, powered by Expedia, it’s easy to redeem points in increments of 100 (valued at $1). Redemption window: Through the apply points to travel option, you can redeem your points retroactively for up to 12 months after making a travel purchase.

Through the apply points to travel option, you can redeem your points retroactively for up to 12 months after making a travel purchase. Comprehensive insurance benefits: This credit card offers robust travel insurance coverage, including $1 million in medical travel insurance for up to 25 days—one of the longest coverage periods available with Canadian cards.

This credit card offers robust travel insurance coverage, including $1 million in medical travel insurance for up to 25 days—one of the longest coverage periods available with Canadian cards. No foreign transaction fees: Enjoy savings on foreign currency transactions while travelling or shopping online, as this card waives the usual 2.5% foreign transaction fee.

Cons Fixed point redemption value: While earning rates are high, points are always valued at $0.01 and cannot be transferred to airline frequent flyer programs.

While earning rates are high, points are always valued at $0.01 and cannot be transferred to airline frequent flyer programs. Limited acceptance: American Express is not as widely accepted as Visa and Mastercard.

Silver: American Express Cobalt

With outstanding earn rates in broadly-defined, popular spending categories like dining, groceries, and streaming services, the American Express Cobalt card is a travel rewards beast. Points are easy to redeem and incredibly flexible—and you can increase their value by transferring them to other travel loyalty programs. Plus, it includes a comprehensive insurance package.

featured American Express Cobalt Annual fee: $155.88 ($150 for Quebec residents) Rewards: 1 to 5 points per dollar 5 points per $1 on dining and groceries

3 points per $1 on streaming services

2 points per $1 on transit and gas

1 point per $1 on all other purchases Welcome offer: Earn 1,250 points for each month you spend $750, up to a maximum of 15,000 points. Card details Interest rates 21.99% on purchases and cash advances, 25.99% to 29.99% penalty APR on purchases and cash advances (rates are variable) Income required None specified Credit score 725 or higher Point value 1 Amex Membership Rewards point = $0.01 when redeemed with the Flexible Points Travel Program, $0.015 on average with the Fixed Points Travel Program, and up to $0.02 with airline points transfers

Pros and cons Pros High earn rates: Get some of the highest rates around, including 5x points on food and drinks, 3x on streaming services, and 2x on gas, transit, and ridesharing. The base earn rate is a respectable 1 point per $1 spent.

Get some of the highest rates around, including 5x points on food and drinks, 3x on streaming services, and 2x on gas, transit, and ridesharing. The base earn rate is a respectable 1 point per $1 spent. Flexible redemptions: Amex Membership Rewards points are pretty lucrative. Redeem the simple way at a flat rate of 10,000 points for $10 towards any travel expense, boost point values by using Amex’s Fixed Point chart, or transfer points to Aeroplan for the best value.

Cons Reward cap on food: This card has a $2,500 monthly cap on rewards for food and groceries.

This card has a $2,500 monthly cap on rewards for food and groceries. Limited acceptance: Although American Express can be used at tens of thousands of businesses across the country, it’s not as widely accepted as Visa or Mastercard.

Although American Express can be used at tens of thousands of businesses across the country, it’s not as widely accepted as Visa or Mastercard. High annual fee: The monthly fee comes to a total of $155.88 per year—a bit more than the $120 charged by comparable cards in Canada.

The monthly fee comes to a total of $155.88 per year—a bit more than the $120 charged by comparable cards in Canada. No trip cancellation coverage: While the card includes plenty of insurance, it lacks the trip interruption and cancellation coverage that you’ll find with many other premium cards.

Bronze: MBNA Rewards World Elite Mastercard

You’re sure to rack up points quickly with the MBNA Rewards World Elite Mastercard. In addition to earning 5 MBNA Rewards points per $1 spent across five categories—restaurant, grocery, digital media, membership and household utility purchases—Canadian cardholders get an annual birthday bonus of 10% of the points earned in the last 12 months. Happy birthday to you!

featured MBNA Rewards World Elite Mastercard go to site Annual fee: $120 Rewards: 1 – 5 Points per dollar 5 points per $1 on eligible restaurant, grocery, digital media, membership and household utility purchases until $50,000 is spent annually in the applicable category

1 point for every $1 on all other eligible purchases Welcome offer: earn 20,000 bonus points (approximately $165 in cash back value) after you make $2,000 or more in eligible purchases within the first 90 days. (Not available for residents of Quebec.) go to site Card details Interest rates 19.99% on purchases, 22.99% on balance transfers and 24.99% on cash advances



Notice rate changes beginning in September of 2025: 21.99% on eligible purchases, 22.99% on balance transfers, and 22.99% on cash advances.

Income required $80,000 per year Credit score 660 or higher Point value 1 MBNA Rewards point = $0.01 when redeemed for travel

Pros and cons Pros High earn rates: This World Elite Mastercard offers one of the highest rates of return, with a whopping 5 points per $1 spent across five spending categories.

This World Elite Mastercard offers one of the highest rates of return, with a whopping 5 points per $1 spent across five spending categories. Annual birthday bonus: Every year, enjoy a bonus equal to 10% of the points earned within the last 12 months (up to a maximum of 15,000 points).

Cons Travel redemption option: If you want to redeem points for travel, your only option is to use the MBNA Rewards platform.

If you want to redeem points for travel, your only option is to use the MBNA Rewards platform. High income requirement: As with other World Elite Mastercards, the minimum annual income needed to qualify is quite high at $80,000 personal or $100,000 household.

How we determine the best cards

To select the best cards in this competitive category, we evaluated several key factors that are important when using a travel credit card. First, we considered the return on spending and weighed that against any annual fee. We also looked at travel-related perks and benefits, like insurance coverage and no foreign exchange fees. The addition of links from affiliate partners has no bearing on the results in this ranking. Read more about the MoneySense selection process and about how MoneySense makes money.

Other top travel credit cards

If our top picks aren’t quite what you’re looking for, take a look at our runners up.

Best for… Credit card Why we love it Airlines TD Aeroplan Visa Infinite Air Canada travel perks and bonuses like a partial NEXUS rebate No annual fees American Express Green Card Valuable Amex Membership Rewards with flexible redemption options, including transferring 1:1 to select airline programs Premium perks American Express Aeroplan Reserve High earn rate and extensive travel perks, including unlimited Maple Leaf Lounge access Lounge access Scotiabank Passport Visa Infinite Six lounge visits per year plus no foreign transaction fees Insurance RBC Avion Visa Infinite Privilege Unlimited emergency medical coverage, plenty of travel insurance, and six free lounge passes per year Hotel rewards American Express Marriott Bonvoy Automatic elite status, annual free night, and exclusive Amex perks

Best airline travel card: TD Aeroplan Visa Infinite

The TD Aeroplan Visa Infinite tops our list of best airline credit cards in Canada for its easy redemption process for the Aeroplan program and extras like the $100 Nexus fee rebate. Plus, if you frequently spend on Uber rides and deliveries or are a regular at Starbucks, you could stretch your rewards even further.

featured TD Aeroplan Visa Infinite Card go to site Annual fee: $139 (waived first year) Rewards: 1 – 1.5 Points per dollar 1.5 Aeroplan points per $1 on gas, EV charging, groceries and purchases

1.5 Aeroplan points per $1 on purchases made directly through Air Canada (including vacation packages)

1 point per $1 on all other purchases Welcome offer: Earn up to $1,300 in value, including up to 40,000 Aeroplan points and no annual fee for the first year. Conditions apply. go to site Card details Interest rates 21.99% on purchases, 22.99% on cash advances (21.99% in Quebec), 22.99% on balance transfers (21.99% in Quebec) Income required Personal income of $60,000 or household income of $100,000 Credit score 680 or higher (recommended) Point value Aeroplan points are worth $0.02 on average

Pros and cons Pros Free first checked bags: You and up to eight companions travelling on the same reservation get your first checked bag free on Air Canada flights.

You and up to eight companions travelling on the same reservation get your first checked bag free on Air Canada flights. Flexible redemptions: Redeem your points for Air Canada flights or on a dozen Star Alliance partners, including Lufthansa and United.

Redeem your points for Air Canada flights or on a dozen Star Alliance partners, including Lufthansa and United. NEXUS fee rebate: You’ll get a $100 rebate every four years, which partially covers the cost of your NEXUS application or renewal.

You’ll get a $100 rebate every four years, which partially covers the cost of your NEXUS application or renewal. Competitive insurance package: Enjoy 21 days of emergency medical travel coverage (or 4 days for those 65 and older). Cons Mediocre point values: If you want to earn as many points as possible, we think you’re better off using the Amex Cobalt and transferring points to Aeroplan at a 1:1 ratio.

If you want to earn as many points as possible, we think you’re better off using the Amex Cobalt and transferring points to Aeroplan at a 1:1 ratio. Complex rewards program: Aeroplan is a dynamic chart-based program, meaning point values fluctuate based on where and when you’re flying. If you’re looking for simplicity in your travel redemptions, this may not be it.

Aeroplan is a dynamic chart-based program, meaning point values fluctuate based on where and when you’re flying. If you’re looking for simplicity in your travel redemptions, this may not be it. High annual fee: The annual fee is $139.

Best no-fee travel card: American Express Green Card

This is one of Canada’s best no-fee credit cards. The Amex Green earns points on all your everyday spending, which you can redeem for travel, statement credits, gift cards, and merchandise. Or, you can transfer them 1:1 to other frequent flyer travel or rewards programs. This is noteworthy because by transferring your points to a travel program like Aeroplan, you can significantly boost their value.

featured American Express Green Card go to site Annual fee: $0 Rewards: 1 – 2 Points per dollar 1 point for every $1 spent on all purchases

1 additional point for every $1 spent on hotel or car bookings made on americanexpress.ca. Welcome offer: earn 10,000 Membership Rewards points when you charge $1,000 in purchases to your card in the first three months of cardmembership. go to site Card details Interest rates 21.99% on purchases, 21.99% on cash advances Income required None specified Credit score 725 or higher Point value 1 Amex Membership Rewards point = $0.01 when redeemed with the Flexible Points Travel Program, $0.015 on average with the Fixed Points Travel Program, and up to $0.02 with airline points transfers.

Pros and cons Pros High earning: Earn a flat rate of 1 point per dollar on all purchases with no spending limits, and double for hotel or car rental bookings made through Amex Travel Online.

Earn a flat rate of 1 point per dollar on all purchases with no spending limits, and double for hotel or car rental bookings made through Amex Travel Online. Transfer points to increase value: When you transfer points to another program, like Aeroplan, you can double their value to 2 cents apiece. A 1.5% to 2% return on spending is rare for a no-fee card.

When you transfer points to another program, like Aeroplan, you can double their value to 2 cents apiece. A 1.5% to 2% return on spending is rare for a no-fee card. American Express perks: Take advantage of curated dining, shopping, and entertainment events with Amex Experiences, and get advance access to tickets with Front of the Line.

Cons No travel insurance or other perks: This card doesn’t include travel insurance, nor will you get lounge or WiFi access—but that’s not unusual for a no-fee card.

This card doesn’t include travel insurance, nor will you get lounge or WiFi access—but that’s not unusual for a no-fee card. Limited acceptance: American Express is less widely accepted than Visa and Mastercard, and you can’t use Amex at Costco or Loblaw-banner stores.

Best premium travel card: American Express Aeroplan Reserve

Designed for Air Canada loyalists, this premium card unlocks elite travel benefits like complimentary Maple Leaf Lounge access, airport benefits, companion passes, NEXUS fee rebates, and more. The rewards rate is also great, earning you 3 points on Air Canada purchases, 2 points on dining/food delivery, and 1.25 points on all other purchases.

featured American Express Aeroplan Reserve go to site Annual fee: $599 Rewards: 1.25 – 3 Points per dollar 3 points per $1 on Air Canada purchases

2 points per $1 on dining and food delivery

1.25 points per $1 on everything else Welcome offer: Earn 60,000 points after you spend $7,500 in your first 3 months of card membership. Plus, earn an additional 40,000 points after you spend $45,000 on your card in your first 12 months of card membership. go to site Card details Interest rates 21.99% on purchases and 21.99% on cash advances Income required None specified Credit score 725 or higher Point value Aeroplan points are worth $0.02 on average

Pros and cons Pros Extensive travel insurance: This card includes coverage for travel medical, trip cancellation/interruption, flight delays, baggage, hotel burglaries, travel accidents, and rental cars.

This card includes coverage for travel medical, trip cancellation/interruption, flight delays, baggage, hotel burglaries, travel accidents, and rental cars. Airport lounge access: You’ll enjoy unlimited Maple Leaf Lounge visits in North America for primary and additional cardholders plus one guest on eligible Air Canada and Star Alliance flights.

You’ll enjoy unlimited Maple Leaf Lounge visits in North America for primary and additional cardholders plus one guest on eligible Air Canada and Star Alliance flights. Premium airport benefits: Enjoy exclusive Air Canada perks like priority check-in and boarding, and a free checked bag on eligible Air Canada flights for you and up to eight travel companions. Toronto Pearson perks include priority security, complimentary valet parking, and discounts on parking and car care services.

Enjoy exclusive Air Canada perks like priority check-in and boarding, and a free checked bag on eligible Air Canada flights for you and up to eight travel companions. Toronto Pearson perks include priority security, complimentary valet parking, and discounts on parking and car care services. Companion voucher: Get an annual worldwide companion pass at a fixed base fare between $99 and $599. Also, enjoy preferred pricing on Air Canada flight redemptions.

Get an annual worldwide companion pass at a fixed base fare between $99 and $599. Also, enjoy preferred pricing on Air Canada flight redemptions. Earn points twice: Pay with this card and provide your Aeroplan number at partner brands and online retailers to earn points twice.

Cons High annual fee: Although the card offers impressive perks, the annual fee is high at $599. You’ll have to maximize the card’s benefits to outweigh the hefty cost.

Although the card offers impressive perks, the annual fee is high at $599. You’ll have to maximize the card’s benefits to outweigh the hefty cost. No mobile device insurance: Though it’s a premium card, you won’t getmobile device coverage as part of the insurance package.

Though it’s a premium card, you won’t getmobile device coverage as part of the insurance package. Redemption values: You’ll get the most value for your points when redeeming for Air Canada flight.

You’ll get the most value for your points when redeeming for Air Canada flight. Lower acceptance: American Express isn’t as widely accepted as Visa and Mastercard.

Best travel card for lounge access: Scotiabank Passport Visa Infinite

The Passport Visa Infinite is among the most popular for airport lounge access, offering six free visits per year, Plus, this is one of the few travel credit cards in Canada with no foreign transaction (FX) fees, so you’ll save 2.5% on purchases outside of CAD.

featured Scotiabank Passport Visa Infinite go to site Annual fee: $150 Rewards: 1 to 3 points per dollar 3 Scene+ points per $1 spent at Sobeys stores

2 points per $1 on groceries, dining, entertainment and transit

1 point per $1 on all other eligible purchases Welcome offer: Earn up to $1,350 in value in the first 12 months, including up to 45,000 bonus Scene+ points. Offer ends October 31, 2025. go to site Card details Interest rates 20.99% on purchases, 22.99% on cash advances, 22.99% on balance transfers Income required Personal income of $60,000 per year or household income of $100,000 per year Credit score 725 or higher Point value 1 Scene+ point = $0.01 when redeemed for travel on any airline or hotel (including Airbnbs).

Pros and cons Airport lounge access: The Scotiabank Passport Visa Infinite is the only no-foreign-exchange-fee card in Canada to offer airport lounge access. You’ll get complimentary Priority Pass membership with six free airport lounge visits per year—the most available on a card with an annual fee of less than $200.

The Scotiabank Passport Visa Infinite is the only no-foreign-exchange-fee card in Canada to offer airport lounge access. You’ll get complimentary Priority Pass membership with six free airport lounge visits per year—the most available on a card with an annual fee of less than $200. No FX fees: Non-CAD purchases won’t have the typical 2.5% foreign transaction fee, so you’ll enjoy shopping for souvenirs even more.

Non-CAD purchases won’t have the typical 2.5% foreign transaction fee, so you’ll enjoy shopping for souvenirs even more. Travel insurance: This card includes emergency medical insurance for up to 25 days, plus trip cancellation, flight delay, lost baggage, rental car insurance, and more.

This card includes emergency medical insurance for up to 25 days, plus trip cancellation, flight delay, lost baggage, rental car insurance, and more. Easy travel bookings: While you can book with Scene+ Travel, you can also book travel online or with any travel agency and redeem Scene+ points to cover the cost of your trip.

While you can book with Scene+ Travel, you can also book travel online or with any travel agency and redeem Scene+ points to cover the cost of your trip. Visa Infinite benefits: Perks and services include the Visa Infinite Luxury Hotel Collection, Visa Infinite Dining series, and complimentary Avis Preferred Plus membership.

Cons Low rewards for a premium card: The earn rate for certain spending categories (like dining and entertainment) is low compared to other travel cards, and there are limited categories for boosted earn rates.

The earn rate for certain spending categories (like dining and entertainment) is low compared to other travel cards, and there are limited categories for boosted earn rates. Consistent point values: Travel points are always worth 1 cent per point, which is respectable but nothing to write home about.

Travel points are always worth 1 cent per point, which is respectable but nothing to write home about. Non-transferable points: You cannot transfer points to airline rewards programs.

Best for travel insurance: RBC Avion Visa Infinite Privilege

The RBC Avion Visa Infinite Privilege is the only card with unlimited emergency medical coverage—a perk that even applies to Canadians over the age of 65. The card comes with all the other coverages you might expect from a premium travel credit card, plus Visa Infinite Privilege benefits and six airport lounge passes per year.

featured RBC Avion Visa Infinite Privilege go to site Annual fee: $399 Rewards: 1.25 points per dollar 1.25 Avion points per $1 spent on bills, entertainment, gas, groceries, drug and pharmacy, restaurants and travel Welcome offer: Earn up to 70,000 Avion points ($1,500 value). go to site Card details Interest rates 20.99% on purchases, 22.99% on cash advances and on balance transfers Income required Personal: $200,000 or household: $200,000 or minimum total investable assets of $400,000. Credit score 760 or higher Point value 1 RBC Avion point = Up to $0.023 when redeemed for travel using RBC’s Air Travel Redemption Schedule.

Pros and cons Pros Unlimited emergency medical: Cardholders under 65 get unlimited emergency coverage for trips of up to 31 days. Those over 65 receive unlimited coverage for 7 days.

Cardholders under 65 get unlimited emergency coverage for trips of up to 31 days. Those over 65 receive unlimited coverage for 7 days. Travel without worrying about interruptions: The card comes with trip cancellation, trip interruption, and flight delay insurance.

The card comes with trip cancellation, trip interruption, and flight delay insurance. Rental car insurance: You can waive the CDW/LDW on car rentals and enjoy coverage up to 48 days when you charge the full cost of the rental to your card. Cons High income requirements: Applicants must have a personal or household income of at least $200,000 per year to qualify.

Applicants must have a personal or household income of at least $200,000 per year to qualify. Points earn rate: The base rate of 1.25 points per dollar is mediocre compared to other cards with similar annual fees.

Best travel card for hotel rewards: American Express Marriott Bonvoy

With the ability to redeem for everything from room upgrades to spa treatments, Marriott Bonvoy points are valuable for frequent Canadian travellers. Plus, they’re transferrable to many airline programs. Extras like free hotel stays and Amex benefits make this a must-have travel credit card if you’re a hotel hopper.

featured Marriott Bonvoy American Express go to site Annual fee: $120 Rewards: 2 to 5 points per dollar 5 points per $1 at Marriott properties

2 points per $1 everywhere else Welcome offer: Earn 65,000 points after you spend $3,000 on your Card in your first 3 months of Cardmembership. Earn an additional 30,000 points after you spend a total of $20,000 on your card in your first 12 months of Cardmembership. go to site Card details Interest rates 21.99% on purchases, 21.99% on cash advances Income required None specified Credit score 725 or higher Points value 1 Marriott Bonvoy point is worth $0.0117 on average

Pros and cons Pros Various redemption options: Put points toward upgrades at hotels like the St. Regis, Westin, and many others, or redeem for merchandise or travel experiences. You can also use points to cover travel expenses, like car rentals and flights.

Put points toward upgrades at hotels like the St. Regis, Westin, and many others, or redeem for merchandise or travel experiences. You can also use points to cover travel expenses, like car rentals and flights. Annual free night’s stay: Receive free accommodation in a participating Marriott Bonvoy hotel every year, up to a value of 35,000 points.

Receive free accommodation in a participating Marriott Bonvoy hotel every year, up to a value of 35,000 points. Silver Elite status: Enjoy complimentary Marriott Bonvoy Silver Elite status, which offers exclusive discounted rates and higher earn rates on participating stays.

Enjoy complimentary Marriott Bonvoy Silver Elite status, which offers exclusive discounted rates and higher earn rates on participating stays. American Express perks: Get early access to event tickets through the Amex Front of the Line program, plus take advantage of curated dining, retail, and wellness experiences. Cons Dynamic loyalty program: You’ll need to strategize and plan in advance to get the most value out of your Bonvoy points.

You’ll need to strategize and plan in advance to get the most value out of your Bonvoy points. Lower acceptance: American Express cards are not as widely accepted as Mastercards and Visas, both in Canada and abroad.

American Express cards are not as widely accepted as Mastercards and Visas, both in Canada and abroad. Travel insurance limitations: This card does not include emergency medical travel insurance.

Reddit reviews: The best travel credit cards according to Canadian cardholders

We like to see what real cardholders have to say about using them when travelling, so we turned to Reddit (which confirmed one of our favourite cards).

As another reader points out, consider which cards charge foreign exchange fees if you’re travelling abroad.

A final comment reminds users to think about network availability when choosing a travel credit card.

What makes a good travel credit card?

We briefly mentioned what we evaluated when ranking our favourite travel credit cards, but let’s expand on the factors that go into a great travel credit card.

Travel insurance coverage: Don’t underestimate how valuable a good insurance package is when travelling. You could end up saving thousands if you experience a medical emergency or trip interruption, but read your card’s fine print since credit card travel insurance programs vary widely. Some might offer brief coverage while others offer extensive protection (or rare coverage for those over age 65).

Don’t underestimate how valuable a good insurance package is when travelling. You could end up saving thousands if you experience a medical emergency or trip interruption, but read your card’s fine print since credit card travel insurance programs vary widely. Some might offer brief coverage while others offer extensive protection (or rare coverage for those over age 65). Airport lounge access: Frequent flyers know the true value of a good airport lounge in between flights. While you can put a price on lounge fees, it’s hard to place a value on having somewhere to relax, grab a bite, catch a shower, or get caught up on work in the peace and quiet of a comfortable lounge. Bear in mind that while some cards provide lounge membership, you may have to pay for entry if they don’t include free passes.

Frequent flyers know the true value of a good airport lounge in between flights. While you can put a price on lounge fees, it’s hard to place a value on having somewhere to relax, grab a bite, catch a shower, or get caught up on work in the peace and quiet of a comfortable lounge. Bear in mind that while some cards provide lounge membership, you may have to pay for entry if they don’t include free passes. Hotel discounts and upgrades: If you frequently stay at chains like Marriott or Hilton, be sure to use a travel card that includes exclusive discounts or perks like room upgrades. You’ll earn free nights after making a certain number of bookings—and whether you’re travelling for business or pleasure, it’s nice to save on hotel stays.

If you frequently stay at chains like Marriott or Hilton, be sure to use a travel card that includes exclusive discounts or perks like room upgrades. You’ll earn free nights after making a certain number of bookings—and whether you’re travelling for business or pleasure, it’s nice to save on hotel stays. No foreign transaction (FX) fees: A 2.5% foreign transaction might not seem like much, but it quickly adds up for frequent travellers. Although it’s not a flashy credit card benefit, a credit card with no foreign transaction fees can end up being worth its weight in gold.

A 2.5% foreign transaction might not seem like much, but it quickly adds up for frequent travellers. Although it’s not a flashy credit card benefit, a credit card with no foreign transaction fees can end up being worth its weight in gold. Roadside assistance coverage: Whether you’re driving across town or out of your province, you never know when roadside assistance will come in handy. This valuable benefit can assist you in the event of a flat tire, dead battery, empty gas tank, or mishap that lands you on the side of the road.

Whether you’re driving across town or out of your province, you never know when roadside assistance will come in handy. This valuable benefit can assist you in the event of a flat tire, dead battery, empty gas tank, or mishap that lands you on the side of the road. Rental car insurance: Before you pay for rental car insurance and grab your keys from the rental counter, check if the credit card you’re paying with includes the coverage you need. Many include collision and liability coverage, but read your terms and conditions carefully.

Rankings Canada’s best credit cards for airport lounge access read now

Types of travel credit cards

Travel credit cards might seem like they all offer similar benefits, but there are actually distinctions between them. Generally, there are four types of travel credit cards.

1. Flexible travel points

These cards earn you points that you can spend in a variety of ways. For instance, if you participate in Amex Membership Rewards or TD Rewards, you could transfer points to another program, book travel, redeem for cash back, purchase merchandise, or choose gift cards.

2. Premium travel cards

These credit cards tend to have higher fees (and income requirements), but they offer the most in luxury perks. For instance, the Amex Aeroplan Reserve and Visa Infinite Privilege cards come with benefits like concierge services, exclusive dining and entertainment offers, airport lounge access, better insurance coverage, and travel upgrades.

3. Airline rewards

Depending on the card, you may earn points to spend with a specific airline. Canada’s three major airlines—Air Canada, WestJet, and Porter—all have branded credit cards that offer unique perks and let you earn points with each flight. You can spend those points on flights, vacation packages, upgrades, and more for, but remember that some programs place redemption restrictions on rewards flights.

4. Hotel rewards

If you frequently travel for work and tend to stay at a particular hotel brand or group, it makes sense to use a hotel rewards card that earns points at a faster rate. Plus, these cards often throw in perks like room upgrades or free breakfasts on eligible stays.

Compare all travel credit cards in Canada

Compare travel credit card options in Canada with our interactive tool and filter credit cards based on your spending needs, including rewards value, annual fees, income requirements, and more.

FAQs

What is the best Canadian credit card for international travel​?

For the most part, we like the Scotiabank Passport Visa Infinite because it doesn’t charge the typical 2.5% foreign exchange fee. It also includes six free airport lounge visits, comprehensive travel insurance, and earns Scene+ points, which you can redeem for travel expenses.

Can I use my Scotiabank credit card internationally​?

Scotiabank issues Visas and American Express cards, so you should have no trouble using your Scotiabank credit card internationally. That said, it’s a good idea to contact Scotiabank before you leave to inform them of your travel plans. This can prevent them from issuing a temporary fraud alert or pause on your account due to unusual activity.

Are travel credit cards worth it in Canada?

Yes, travel cards are worth it! The best travel credit cards offer comprehensive travel insurance that can come in handy if you rent a car or experience a medical issue, trip delay, or trip cancellation. Some travel credit cards also waive foreign exchange fees (which could save you the 2.5% fee on each foreign transaction). Plus, they often include perks like airport lounge access, concierge service, and more.

