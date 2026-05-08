Do you actually need a financial advisor in your 30s and 40s?
Financial advisors aren’t always necessary. Learn when you can DIY, when help adds value, and how to decide what’s right for you.
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Financial advisors aren’t always necessary. Learn when you can DIY, when help adds value, and how to decide what’s right for you.
At some point, most Canadians are told they need a financial advisor. But is hiring one really necessary when you’re in your 30s and 40s, or can it wait until you’re closer to retirement?
Like a lot of financial advice, the answer depends on your personal circumstances; it’s less about your age and more about the complexity of your finances. Financial advisors can provide valuable guidance as your income, investments, and responsibilities grow. But they also come with costs—either directly or through commissions.
Here’s how to tell when you probably don’t need a financial advisor, and when hiring one may make sense.
Before we dive into the situations when you might want an advisor, let’s look at when an advisor is unlikely to add much value:
Of course, simplicity doesn’t last forever. As your financial situation becomes more complex, your needs begin to change.
Related reading: Having a financial plan more than doubles your retirement confidence
Rather than tying your need for a financial advisor to a specific age, it’s more useful to look at your overall financial situation. In most cases, the point at which an advisor becomes valuable has more to do with increasing complexity than with getting older.
An advisor may make sense if you’re going through any of the following:
Ultimately, you’re the best judge of when you need a financial advisor. If you’re second-guessing investment decisions you’re making or you’re repeatedly making inconsistent money moves, it’s probably time for an experienced set of eyes to offer some guidance.
Maybe you find yourself somewhere in between these scenarios—you don’t feel fully confident managing your investments alone, but you’re also not in a position to pay for ongoing financial advice.
The good news is that there are flexible options between doing everything yourself and hiring a full-service financial advisor.
Investing isn’t one-size-fits-all, so it’s perfectly fine if your financial advisor strategy is a little creative and evolves over time. For many people, the value of working with a financial advisor is about more than performance; advisors can offer peace of mind, and it’s hard to put a price tag on that.
Search our directory of credentialled advisors providing financial and investing services across Canada.
As you move through different stages of your life, your investment priorities evolve. When you’re younger, you have time, so you can afford to take on a little more risk. As you near retirement, you’ll become more conservative and shift your focus to preservation rather than growth.
|30s
|40s
|50s+
|Goal
|Build stability and start accumulating wealth
|Scale investments and optimize growing your income
|Transition from growth to income and capital preservation
|Focus areas
|Automate investing through regular contributions and set allocationsMaximize RRSP and TFSA contributions where possibleGet comfortable riding out market volatilityFocus on consistent saving habits
|Increase contributions as income growsBalance RRSP and TFSA use for tax efficiencyRebalance portfolio annually to maintain risk alignment
|Gradually reduce equity exposure and increase fixed-income allocationDevelop a retirement withdrawal plan (RRSP, pensions, OAS, etc.)Focus on tax efficiency in drawdown planning (RRIF, etc.)Prepare for risk of market volatility near retirement
|Mindset
|Time is your biggest advantage, and starting matters more than getting things perfect.
|Focus shifts from “just investing” to optimizing how you invest.
|Protect what you’ve built and prioritize stability over growth.
Remember, these are broad investment goals that assume you’ll retire in your mid-60s. If your retirement timeline is different, your investment strategy and goals may vary.
So, you’ve decided that you’d benefit from the help of a financial advisor—how should you start narrowing down your options? Here are some important considerations:
With all those big-picture decisions on your mind, don’t overlook important details like verifying credentials. Check the FP Canada directory to tell if a potential advisor is qualified and in good standing. Once you’ve confirmed their credentials, read reviews or reach out and meet the advisor to get an idea of whether or not they’re a good fit.
All of these decisions can feel like a lot, but it’s worth remembering that your investment portfolio is yours to control. If a financial advisor isn’t the right fit or your needs change over time, you can always reassess and look for different support.
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