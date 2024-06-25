Summer is peak travel season for Canadians, with July the most popular time for a getaway, according to a recent Deloitte poll.

But if budget worries are casting a cloud over your vacation fantasies, experts say it’s possible to ease that anxiety. Whether you’re adventuring close to home or taking a once-in-a-lifetime trip, here are some tips to ensure summer fun doesn’t break the bank.

How to save on a staycation

Staycations allow you to eliminate some of the biggest expenses associated with travel, such as airfare and hotel stays. But unless you plan to spend the entire time reading on the deck, you’ll want a budget that allows for fun outings.

Paul Seipp, BMO’s regional president for the prairies central region, encourages exploring local attractions and experiences, keeping a special lookout for ones that don’t cost anything. Festivals, fireworks, outdoor events and parades can be a great way to make a staycation feel special.

When you do hit up a pricier local attraction, be conscious of discount days and special offers. Many museums, for example, offer cheap entry on a certain day of the week or after a certain time of day.

“One of the worst things that can happen is that September hangover when the summer bills come in, so (even for a staycation), stay on track by setting up a separate vacation account or having some savings put aside,” said Seipp.

While picnics or packing your own lunch are always budget-friendly options, Seipp said staycationers who want to dine at restaurants should consider happy hours, “kids eat free” days, and other strategic ways to save money.

How to save on a camping trip

Camping can be significantly cheaper than staying in a hotel if you already own the gear, but if you don’t, sleeping outdoors can be pricey. Experts recommend checking second-hand shops, Facebook Marketplace, and even garage sales for lightly used camping equipment.