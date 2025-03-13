How much is the Canadian dollar worth?

The Canadian dollar has hovered around USD$0.70 since late November 2024, affected by a wide range of factors, including a stronger U.S. dollar, diverging policy rates here and down south, and the ongoing threat of a tariff war.

This uncertainty is making many consumers wary when planning vacations to the United States, notes Mike Gomes, a Certified Financial Planner (CFP) at Team Up Planning Group in Vaughan, Ont. “It’s basically 70 cents on the dollar, so this has been a hot topic with a lot of my snowbird clients travelling down south to the U.S. It’s definitely had an impact.”

How to save for a family vacation

Planning a vacation that’s months or even a year or more in the future? Pay for your trip ahead of time with strategies you’d apply to other short-term savings goals, says Gomes.

First, map out your travel expenses by estimating the cost of flights, lodging, meals, activities and tipping. Factor in travel insurance if your employment benefits don’t cover you and your family. “Spending time in the planning phase helps give you some clarity on what the trip may cost,” says Gomes.

Next, break down the costs into manageable monthly savings goals. Let’s say you’re planning a Caribbean cruise or a trip to the new Epic Universe theme park in Orlando for a family of four that will cost $10,000. That means setting aside $833 each month over one year, or $416 monthly for two years, to reach that goal.

Gomes suggests taking the pay-yourself-first approach. “Once you know what it’ll cost monthly, see how much excess cashflow you may have that you can save. If it’s within that budget, you’ll know you’ll reach that goal,” he explains. If that monthly goal is beyond what you can put aside, you’ll either have to cut back on spending to find extra travel savings or delay your trip until you save up the funds.

Use a tax-free savings account (TFSA) or another short-term investment option as a savings vehicle, Gomes advises. “If travel is coming up within 12 months, I wouldn’t invest it in anything aggressive or in the market,” he says. Instead, a high-interest savings account or a one-year guaranteed investment certificate (GIC) could be a good option. With these financial products, you won’t have to deal with a potential investment loss, on top of currency fluctuations.

For extra peace of mind, start planning early so you can purchase parts of your vacation in advance, suggests personal finance expert Rubina Ahmed-Haq.