The best RBC credit cards in Canada for 2024

Why trust us MoneySense is an award-winning magazine, helping Canadians navigate money matters since 1999. Our editorial team of trained journalists works closely with leading personal finance experts in Canada. To help you find the best financial products, we compare the offerings from over 12 major institutions, including banks, credit unions and card issuers. Learn more about our advertising and trusted partners.

The best RBC credit cards in Canada by category By Sandra MacGregor on February 1, 2024

Estimated reading time: 7 minutes

Royal Bank of Canada offers an array of credit cards catering to various preferences and spending habits. Whether you prioritize travel rewards with Avion points, seek the flexibility of cash back, or prefer unique benefits like WestJet dollars, RBC has a card for you. With credit cards spanning the Visa and Mastercard networks, cardholders can tailor their shopping experience to suit their preferences. Let’s explore the standout features of the best RBC credit cards in Canada.

Best credit card by category Why we love it Best RBC travel credit card

RBC Avion Visa Infinite

Annual fee: $120 At least 1 Avion point per $1 spent on all your purchases, and good redemption flexibility Best RBC airline travel credit card

WestJet RBC World Elite Mastercard

Annual fee: $119 1.5% earn rate paired with an annual round-trip companion voucher on WestJet Best RBC no-fee travel rewards credit card

RBC ION Visa

Annual fee: $0 1.5 Avion points per $1 spent across six spending categories, including streaming, subscriptions and digital gaming Best RBC cash back credit card

RBC Cash Back Preferred World Elite Mastercard

Annual fee: $99 1.5% cash back on your first $25,000 in purchases annually Best RBC no-fee cash back credit card

RBC Cash Back Mastercard

Annual fee: $99 Up to 2% cash back on groceries and up to 1% on all other purchases, with no annual fee Best RBC low-interest credit card

RBC Visa Classic Low Rate Option

Annual fee: $20 12.99% interest rate on both purchases and cash advances

Best RBC travel credit card

At a glance: The RBC Avion Visa Infinite is a premium travel credit card that has a flexible rewards program and exclusive benefits. Cardholders earn 1 Avion point per $1 spent, and a boosted 1.25 points on eligible travel expenses (like flights, cruises and car rentals).

featured RBC Avion Visa Infinite go to site Annual fee: $120

$120 Earn rate: 1.25 Avion points per $1 spent on travel (including flights, hotels, taxis and public transit) and 1 point per $1 on all other purchases.

1.25 Avion points per $1 spent on travel (including flights, hotels, taxis and public transit) and 1 point per $1 on all other purchases. Welcome bonus: You can earn 35,000 Welcome Points on approval and 20,000 bonus points when you spend $5,000 in your first 6 months*. Apply by April 30, 2024. Apply online and get a response in as little as 60 seconds. Annual income requirement: Personal income of $60,000 or household income of $100,000 go to site

MORE DETAILS Point value: 1 RBC Avion point = Up to $0.023 when redeemed for travel using RBC’s Air Travel Redemption Schedule.

1 RBC Avion point = Up to $0.023 when redeemed for travel using RBC’s Air Travel Redemption Schedule. Recommended credit score : None specified

None specified Interest rates: 20.99% on purchases, 22.99% on cash advances, 22.99% on balance transfers

Pros

RBC Avion points can be worth as much as $0.023 each when redeemed for travel, which is a high value among travel rewards cards.

Avion has a lot of travel redemption flexibility. You can redeem your points for travel using RBC’s Air Travel Redemption chart, transfer points to select airlines (including WestJet), and redeem for travel purchases through RBC.

There are no blackout periods or seat restrictions, even during periods of high demand.

Exclusive access to concert tickets, including Taylor Swift.

Impressive travel insurance coverage, including trip cancellation and interruption and emergency medical. It even features mobile device insurance of up to $1,500.

Cons

You’ll pay a foreign transaction fee of 2.5% on all purchases not in Canadian dollars.

The highest earn rate is 1.25%, which is not very high for a premium card; other premium cards feature significantly higher earn rates.

The personal annual income requirement of $60,000 (or household income of $100,000) may be too high for some applicants.

Best RBC airline travel credit card

At a glance: With perks like a yearly round-trip companion voucher, free checked bags and Boingo Wi-Fi access, the WestJet RBC World Elite Mastercard makes an attractive travel buddy. In fact, it’s the best credit card in Canada for frequent WestJet flyers—full stop. Cardholders earn 2% back in WestJet dollars on purchases of WestJet flights and vacation packages and get 1.5% back on all other spending. One WestJet dollar has a value of one Canadian dollar.

featured WestJet RBC World Elite Mastercard go to site Annual fee: $119

$119 Earn rate : 2% back in WestJet dollars on WestJet flights and vacations packages and 1.5% back on all other purchases

: 2% back in WestJet dollars on WestJet flights and vacations packages and 1.5% back on all other purchases Welcome offer : You can earn up to 600 WestJet dollars with the WestJet RBC World Elite Mastercard. Plus a Round-Trip Companion Voucher Every Year.

Annual income requirements: Personal income of $80,000 or household income of $150,000 go to site

MORE DETAILS Point value: 1 WestJet Dollar = $1 CAD when redeemed for eligible flights or vacation packages

1 WestJet Dollar = $1 CAD when redeemed for eligible flights or vacation packages Recommended credit score: None specified

None specified Interest rates: 20.99% on purchases, 22.99% on cash advances

Pros

Travel perks include complimentary first checked bags for the primary cardholder and up to eight companions.

Get an annual round-trip companion voucher for any WestJet destination, starting at $119 (plus taxes, fees and other charges) or opt to exchange it for four lounge vouchers.

Extensive travel insurance, including emergency medical, trip interruption and flight delay coverage.

Cardholders can save up to $0.03 on fuel at Petro-Canada and can also earn Rexall’s Be Well points.

The card grants access to over 1 million Boingo Wi-Fi hotspots worldwide.

Cons

WestJet dollars can’t be used to pay for taxes and fees.

Unlike with Aeroplan, for example, rewards are not flexible as they can only be used for WestJet flights and WestJet vacations.

A minimum personal income of $80,000 (or $150,000 household income) is required to apply.

Best RBC no-fee travel rewards credit card

At a glance: The RBC ION Visa is a no-annual-fee rewards credit card that gives you 1.5 Avion points per $1 spent on groceries, rides, gas (and EV charging), streaming, subscriptions and digital gaming. Get 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases.

featured RBC ION Visa go to site Annual fee: $0

$0 Earn rate: 1.5 Avion points per $1 spent on groceries, rideshares, daily transit, gas, EV charging, streaming, digital gaming and subscriptions; and 1 point per $1 on all other purchases

1.5 Avion points per $1 spent on groceries, rideshares, daily transit, gas, EV charging, streaming, digital gaming and subscriptions; and 1 point per $1 on all other purchases Welcome bonus: You can earn 3,500 Avion points upon approval Annual income requirement: None go to site

CARD DETAILS Point value: 1 RBC Avion point = Up to $0.023 when redeemed for travel using RBC’s Air Travel Redemption Schedule.

1 RBC Avion point = Up to $0.023 when redeemed for travel using RBC’s Air Travel Redemption Schedule. Recommended credit score: None specified Interest rates: 20.99% on purchases, 22.99% on cash advances, 22.99% on balance transfers

Pros

Some redemption flexibility. You can redeem your points for travel, statement credits, merchandise, gift cards and more.

Enjoy fuel savings at Petro-Canada, a three-month free DashPass subscription, and Be Well points with purchases at Rexall pharmacies.

Good for gamers: The RBC ION Visa is one of the only cards in Canada that lets you earn rewards on gaming subscriptions, digital downloads and in-game purchases.

The card features purchase security and extended warranty insurance.

Cons

The RBC Avion rewards program includes three different membership tiers: Avion Select, Avion Premium and Avion Elite. The RBC ION Visa is part of the Avion Premium tier, meaning you can’t redeem your points through RBC’s Air Travel Redemption Schedule—which offers the highest value for your points. That feature is part of Avion Elite, which requires having an RBC Avion card.

The card has limited insurance coverage.

Best RBC cash back credit card

At a glance: With the RBC Cash Back Preferred World Elite Mastercard, you’ll earn cash back on all your purchases. You’ll get 1.5% on the first $25,000 charged to the card annually and 1% thereafter. Enjoy additional benefits like instant fuel savings at Petro-Canada, Be Well points at Rexall and $0 delivery fees for 12 months from DoorDash.

RBC Cash Back Preferred World Elite Mastercard Visit rbc.com for more details Annual fee: $99

$99 Earn rate: 1.5% back on all your purchases

1.5% back on all your purchases Welcome bonus: You can earn unlimited cash back, no limit to what you can get back Annual income requirement: Personal income of $80,000 or household income of $150,000 Visit rbc.com for more details

MORE DETAILS Recommended credit score for approval: None specified

None specified Interest rates: 20.99% on purchases, 22.99% on cash advances, 22.99% on balance transfers

Pros

The annual fee of $99 is lower than many other premium cards.

If you link your RBC card to your Petro-Points account, you’ll save $0.03 cents per litre on gas at Petro-Canada and also get a 20% bonus of Petro-Points.

You can earn 50 points per $1 spent at Rexall when you link your RBC card and your Rexall Be Well card.

Card comes with a 12-month free DashPass subscription.

Cons

Weak insurance offering compared to other premium cards. It only includes rental theft and car damage, purchase protection and extended warranty.

The boosted rate of 1.5% is capped at your first $25,000 spent annually.

Best RBC no-fee cash back credit card

At a glance: Like some of the best cash back credit cards in Canada, the RBC Cash Back Mastercard offers cash back with no annual fee. Earn up to 2% on groceries and up to 1% on all other purchases. Benefit from instant fuel savings at Petro-Canada, enhanced Be Well points at Rexall and $0 delivery fees for three months from DoorDash.

featured RBC Cash Back Mastercard go to site Annual fee: $0

$0 Earn rate: 2% cash back on groceries and 1% back on all other purchases

2% cash back on groceries and 1% back on all other purchases Welcome bonus: You can Annual income requirement: None go to site

MORE DETAILS Recommended credit score : None specified

None specified Interest rates: 20.99% on purchases, 22.99% on cash advances, 22.99% on balance transfers

Pros

The card comes with purchase security and extended warranty protection.

Save $0.03 per litre on fuel at participating Petro-Canada stations and earn 20% more Petro-Points.

Get 50 Be Well points per $1 spent at Rexall.

Enjoy a complimentary DashPass subscription for the first three months.

Cons

The unusual rewards structure requires cardholders to read the fine print carefully to understand the spending limits at which their rewards will increase or decrease. You’ll get 2% cash back on groceries for the first $6,000 spent, which then drops to 1% per additional dollar spent in the category. For all other purchases, you’ll get 0.5% cash back on the first $6,000 spent—and 1% thereafter.

Very limited insurance offering, with only purchase security and extended warranty.

Best RBC low-interest credit card

At a glance: For individuals trying to tackle credit card debt, the RBC Visa Classic Low Rate Option is a valuable card. It offers a consistent 12.99% interest rate for purchases and cash advances—that can’t be said of all low-interest credit cards in Canada. While it may lack extensive perks, it does provide advantages like discounts at Petro-Canada and complimentary delivery services through DoorDash.

featured RBC Visa Classic Low Rate Option go to site Annual fee: $20

$20 Welcome offer: None

None Annual income requirement: None go to site

MORE DETAILS Recommended credit score: None specified

None specified Interest rates: 12.99% on purchases, 12.99% on cash advances, 12.99% on balance transfers

Pros

With its affordable $20 annual fee and no minimum income requirement, this card is within reach for the majority of Canadians.

Additional cards are available at no cost.

Enjoy RBC Offers, which gives cardholders access to deals and savings.

Earn more Petro-Points and get a discount on fuel at Petro-Canada.

The card comes with a three-month complimentary subscription to DashPass.

Cons

This card doesn’t come with any travel insurance.

While the low interest rate is a boon to those with credit card debt, it doesn’t feature a balance transfer promotion, so you can’t move debt from a higher-interest card.

More of Canada’s best credit cards: