Canada’s best low-interest credit cards 2022
If you carry a balance, consider switching to one these low-interest cards.
If you carry a credit balance, or if you expect to take on debt that will take some time to pay off, you might want to consider a low-interest credit card. Whereas most regular credit cards charge around 20% in interest, these cards offer rates that can be half that or less. Some even come with attractive balance transfer promotions that will allow you to pay down debt at a greatly reduced rate for a limited time. If you’re looking to see who has the best rates, perks and promotions, read on for our list of the best low-interest credit cards in Canada.
|Card
|Interest rate (APR)
|Annual fee
|MBNA True Line Gold Mastercard (get more details)*
|8.99%
|$39
|Flexi Visa
|10.90%
|$0
|HSBC +Rewards Mastercard (get more details)*
|11.9%
|$25
|MBNA True Line (get more details)*
|12.99%
|$0
|American Express Essential Credit Card
|12.99%
|$0
|BMO Preferred Rate (get more details)*
|12.99%
|$20 (waived first year)
|National Bank Syncro Card (get more details)*
|Prime plus 4% (currently 8.90%)
|$35
Most credit cards offer a fixed interest rate, meaning that there is a single, unchanging percentage charged against your purchases. (Balance transfers or cash advances frequently have a different, but also fixed, rate.)
At a glance: The MBNA True Line Gold Mastercard has a regular purchase interest rate of 8.99%—that’s less than half the rate on a typical credit card. Plus, the $39 annual fee is super manageable.
At a glance: The Flexi Visa from Desjardins credit union offers a low 10.90% interest rate, plus perks like limited travel insurance, up to $1,000 in new mobile device insurance, and the ability to pay for larger purchases in monthly instalments.
At a glance: The HSBC +Rewards Mastercard offers a low 11.90% interest rate, plus the ability to earn HSBC points that you can redeem for travel, merchandise and gift cards—or you can apply them to your HSBC mortgage, credit card or savings account. If you’re looking for a low-interest credit card that also allows you to collect rewards points, this is a good option.
At a glance: This low-interest card from MBNA gets you many of the same perks as the MBNA True Line Gold Mastercard—also on this list—with slightly higher interest rates. If you’re looking for a low-interest credit card without an annual fee, this could be a contender—particularly if you want to benefit from a lengthy no-interest balance transfer.
At a glance: The only American Express card on this list, the no-annual-fee Essential credit card offers a low 12.99% interest rate, along with Amex-related perks like Front-of-the-Line experiences, dining and entertainment, and special offers.
At a glance: With a very reasonable $20 annual fee and a 12.99% interest rate, the BMO Preferred Rate Mastercard will appeal to those who want to stick with a big bank—particularly current BMO customers. The welcome offer sweetens the pot with a 0.99% promotional interest rate on balance transfers for nine months and a first-year fee waiver.
As their name suggests, these cards don’t have fixed interest rates—and the rate you are charged on unpaid balances can change based on a few factors. Typically, the rate is tied to an index (usually the prime rate), which fluctuates, with an additional fixed percentage on top. For example, a card might charge the bank’s prime rate plus 5%. Also, it’s important to note that your credit score will play a role in determining how low of a rate you can get.
This might sound complicated, but there’s a simple reason to consider a variable rate card: If you have an excellent credit score, you could land some of the lowest rates available in the credit card market. However, if you don’t have a great credit score, you want to keep things simple or need a card that also comes with a great balance transfer promotion, you may want to consider one of the fixed rate cards covered above.
At a glance: The Synchro card by National Bank offers a variable interest rate of 4% + the bank’s prime rate (or a minimum of 8.90%) on purchases and 8% + the prime rate (or a minimum of 12.90%) on cash advances and balance transfers.
While not a low-interest credit card, CIBC’s Pace It earns a place on our list as a program designed to help consumers pay off larger debts, in installments, at a lower interest rate. Here’s how it works: consumers pay a one-time fee of 1.5% of the purchase amount and choose an installment plan. The options are 6 months at 5.99% interest, 12 months at 6.99% interest, or 24 months at 7.99% interest. The idea is to allow consumers to make larger purchases without blowing their budget on high interest rates.
It’s important to note that Pace It applies only to certain purchases, so the low interest rate won’t be across the board. However, if you need to make a large purchase and like the idea of paying in installments, now would be the perfect time to investigate. CIBC Pace It is not available in Quebec. (For more information on buy now pay later plans, read this.)
If you look at the terms and conditions associated with your credit card, you’ll see your APR—the “annual percentage rate”—charged by the issuer. Although the cards on this list offer lower rates, most credit cards charge an APR of around 19.99%. As the name suggests, your APR is communicated in annual terms, but it’s actually calculated daily and charged monthly. While the calculations are fiddly, the concept itself isn’t too complicated: You can figure out your daily rate by dividing your APR by 365 (the number of days in a year) and use that to determine how much interest you’re being charged on any outstanding debt.
For example, let’s say you have $1,000 in debt on a credit card with a 19.99% APR. Your daily rate will be around 0.0548% (19.99%/365), so in one day that $1,000 will accumulate just over $0.54 in interest charges. Your interest compounds daily, which means that the next day, assuming you don’t make any additional purchases, you’d be charged interest on a total of $1,000.54, and so on—which is why it’s best to pay down your debt as quickly as possible. If you don’t pay off your balance in full by the date noted on your statement, you’ll owe interest, starting on the day that you made your purchase.
The example above is simplified. If you continue to make purchases on your card over the course of the month, the bank will usually take the average balance to calculate the daily interest. Of course, if you pay off your credit card in full every month, you won’t owe any interest at all on your purchases.
For variable rate cards, like the National Bank Syncro, the same idea applies, except that your interest rate changes alongside the prime rate.
In all cases, also note that the interest you are charged on purchases might differ from the interest charged on cash advances or balance transfers.
It’s tempting to choose credit cards that offer rewards or cash back, but these cards are really only worth using if you have the ability to pay off your credit card in full every month. Otherwise, you’ll rack up interest charges that far outpace the value of your rewards. Say we take the same example above: $1,000 in debt on a credit card with a 19.99% APR gets you around 0.0548% (19.99%/365), or just over $0.54, in interest charges every single day.
If you go with a low-interest credit card, you’ll save big on the debt you’re trying to pay off. Some cards go as low as 8.99%. For example, a $1,000 debt will cost you around $0.24 per day (8.99%/365). The low APR will more than make up for not earning rewards. With less of your payments going to interest, you can actually pay down your debt. After that, your money is yours to spend on that dreamed-of vacation or another goal.
If a link has an asterisk (*) at the end of it, that means it's an affiliate link and can sometimes result in a payment to MoneySense (owned by Ratehub Inc.) which helps our website stay free to our users. It's important to note that our editorial content will never be impacted by these links. We are committed to looking at all available products in the market, and where a product ranks in our article or whether or not it's included in the first place is never driven by compensation. For more details read our MoneySense Monetization policy.
I have HSBC rewards card. This is a great card among the pile. Unlike MBNA, it has low interest on cash advances as well as purchases. MBNA known to reduce credit limit without any prior warning or justification, their customer service one of the worst in the world. HSBC is the only low interest card offer rewards, low yearly fee, and the lowest interest rate on purchase, cash advances and balance transfer comparisons to all other low interest credit card.