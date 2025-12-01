Advertisement

Related Articles

Real Estate

How to choose the best appraisal firm

Learn how to choose a professional appraisal firm in Canada. Get tips on credentials, local expertise, services, and reliable,...

Relocating is more than a farther move — it’s setting up a whole new life in a different local economy.

Budgeting

Relocating? How to budget for a whole new life

Planning a move to a new city involves budgeting, accounting for hidden costs, and using expert advice to navigate...

MoneyFlex

Gen Z housing hacks for the return-to-office era

From micro-apartments to co-living, Gen Z is finding clever ways to balance cost, convenience, and lifestyle as offices reopen.

Ask a Planner

What happens if you sell real estate to family for a dollar?

A MoneySense reader is worried about a real estate transfer that her mother made to her that could become...

Woman signing papers on a white countertop

Real Estate

The hidden value of a professional real estate appraisal

Online tools and tax assessments often miss the mark. A professional appraisal gives you a reliable, market-based property value.

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says the 5,592 homes sold in September was up 8.5 per cent from the same month last year, and up two per cent on a seasonally adjusted basis from August. A West-end Toronto home for sale is shown on July 15, 2023.

Real Estate

Sales up, prices down in GTA housing market

GTA housing sales up 8.5% in September as prices decline, with falling interest rates encouraging more buyers into the...

Ask MoneySense

Do you pay GST/HST when you build or renovate a house?

New homes generally have sales tax payable. What if you build or substantially renovate your home?

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem during a news conference

News

Bank of Canada cuts interest rates to combat slowing economy

The Bank of Canada lowers its interest rate to 2.5%, aiming to boost growth amid economic weakness, with more...

A real estate sign is shown in Vaughan, Ont. on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. The Canadian Real Estate Association says it recorded the most home sales for August in four years as the number of residential properties that changed hands rose 1.9 per cent compared with a year ago.

Real Estate

Canadian home sales hit four-year August high as fall market heats up

Canada’s housing market gained momentum in August as sales climbed, listings rose, and economists pointed to a potential surge...

A row of homes in a suburban neighbourhood

Real Estate

Where to find a home under $1 million in Canada

Our “Where to Buy Real Estate in Canada 2025” survey turns up a wealth of cities and neighbourhoods with...

