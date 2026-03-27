With home values softening in many markets and the mortgage landscape remaining competitive, homeowners often wonder whether they should stick with their current lender or refinance for better terms. Before comparing rates or switching banks, there’s one critical step that most homeowners overlook: finding out what their home is actually worth today.

A professional appraisal provides a reliable, unbiased estimate of your home’s current market value. This can give you stronger negotiating power, a clearer sense of the equity you can access, and the insight to determine whether refinancing makes financial sense at all.

Why a professional appraisal matters for refinancing

When you refinance, lenders pay close attention to your loan-to-value ratio (LTV), which refers to the percentage of your mortgage compared to your home’s current market value.

A quick example

Home value: $900,000

Mortgage balance: $500,000

LTV: ~56%

A lower LTV can give you access to more favorable financing options, such as:

Better interest rates

The possibility of removing mortgage insurance (CMHC)

Accessing your home’s equity for renovations, investments, or other financial goals

Consolidating higher-interest debt

The challenge? Many homeowners rely on the original purchase price or online estimate tools to gauge their home’s value, but these sources are often inaccurate. A professional appraisal provides a reliable, unbiased valuation that lenders trust, ensuring you make informed refinancing decisions.

Online estimates vs. professional appraisals

Online tools and automated estimates can give you a rough idea of your home’s value, but they often miss important factors that can significantly impact market value. These include:

Renovations or upgrades to the property

Whether the basement is finished or functions as a separate rental unit

Premium lot features, like backing onto a ravine, park, or green space

Structural updates, such as added square footage or an additional bathroom

Overall condition and quality of finishes throughout the home

These factors can make a difference of anywhere from $50,000 to $200,000 for two homes located on the same street.

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A professional home appraisal provides a comprehensive, unbiased estimate of your property’s current market value. Appraisers consider factors such as:

Recent comparable sales in the neighborhood

Location and lot size, shape, and premium features

Total livable floor area

Number of bedrooms and bathrooms

Quality of construction and overall condition

Basement finishes, parking, and landscaping

Curb appeal and overall presentation

Current local market trends

Lenders rely on professional appraisals when evaluating refinance applications to ensure the true value of your home is accurately represented.

How a refinance appraisal can save you money

Many homeowners are surprised to learn how much a refinance appraisal can improve their financial position when refinancing. Here’s how:

Qualify for a lower interest rate: If your home value has increased, LTV ratio drops, making you less risky to lenders and potentially unlocking better mortgage rates.

If your home value has increased, LTV ratio drops, making you less risky to lenders and potentially unlocking better mortgage rates. Remove mortgage insurance: If your home equity reaches 20% or more, a professional appraisal can help you eliminate the need for CMHC mortgage insurance on a new mortgage.

If your home equity reaches 20% or more, a professional appraisal can help you eliminate the need for CMHC mortgage insurance on a new mortgage. Access your home equity: An accurate appraisal may allow lenders to approve withdrawals from your home’s equity, which you could use for renovations, investment properties, debt consolidation, education, and more.

An accurate appraisal may allow lenders to approve withdrawals from your home’s equity, which you could use for renovations, investment properties, debt consolidation, education, and more. Stronger negotiating power: Bringing a professional appraisal to your refinance meeting gives you leverage, since you’re not relying solely on the lender’s internal estimate of your home’s value.

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How a refinance appraisal works (and how to prepare for one)

When you hire a professional appraiser, they will:

Conduct a complete inspection of your home, inside and out

Measure the total gross livable area (GLA) of your property

Document updates, renovations, and the overall quality of finishes and fixtures

Compare your property to recent sales in the neighborhood

Analyze local market trends to adjust for broader market conditions

Calculate a fair market value based on all these factors

Then, you’ll receive a comprehensive appraisal report explaining how the final value was determined. This report is widely trusted and lenders, brokers, financial advisors, insurance companies, and even the Canada Revenue Agency.

To help ensure you get the most accurate value, here are some ways you can prepare for your home appraisal:

Make a list of upgrades and renovations (kitchen, bathrooms, flooring, windows, doors, roof, etc.) and note the dates and costs, if possible

Ensure all areas of your home are accessible, including the basement and mechanical rooms

Tidy up and complete minor repairs where possible, since overall condition and presentation can influence value

By being prepared, you help the appraiser see your home at its best. This can translate into a more accurate and potentially higher appraisal.

Is refinancing the right move for you?

Refinancing isn’t always the best choice, and that’s exactly why knowing your home’s accurate value is so important. A professional appraisal gives you the information you need to make smart decisions, including: