Refinancing your mortgage? Here’s why a professional home appraisal is step one
Know your home’s true value before refinancing. A professional appraisal helps you access equity, lower payments, and make smarter mortgage decisions.
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Know your home’s true value before refinancing. A professional appraisal helps you access equity, lower payments, and make smarter mortgage decisions.
Before you refinance your mortgage, it’s important to know your home’s true value. A professional home appraisal gives you an accurate picture of the value of your property, helping you make smarter financial decisions from lowering your monthly payments to accessing equity to evaluating your refinancing options.
With home values softening in many markets and the mortgage landscape remaining competitive, homeowners often wonder whether they should stick with their current lender or refinance for better terms. Before comparing rates or switching banks, there’s one critical step that most homeowners overlook: finding out what their home is actually worth today.
A professional appraisal provides a reliable, unbiased estimate of your home’s current market value. This can give you stronger negotiating power, a clearer sense of the equity you can access, and the insight to determine whether refinancing makes financial sense at all.
When you refinance, lenders pay close attention to your loan-to-value ratio (LTV), which refers to the percentage of your mortgage compared to your home’s current market value.
A quick example
Home value: $900,000
Mortgage balance: $500,000
LTV: ~56%
A lower LTV can give you access to more favorable financing options, such as:
The challenge? Many homeowners rely on the original purchase price or online estimate tools to gauge their home’s value, but these sources are often inaccurate. A professional appraisal provides a reliable, unbiased valuation that lenders trust, ensuring you make informed refinancing decisions.
Online tools and automated estimates can give you a rough idea of your home’s value, but they often miss important factors that can significantly impact market value. These include:
These factors can make a difference of anywhere from $50,000 to $200,000 for two homes located on the same street.
A professional home appraisal provides a comprehensive, unbiased estimate of your property’s current market value. Appraisers consider factors such as:
Lenders rely on professional appraisals when evaluating refinance applications to ensure the true value of your home is accurately represented.
Many homeowners are surprised to learn how much a refinance appraisal can improve their financial position when refinancing. Here’s how:
Answer a few quick questions to get a personalized quote, whether you’re buying, renewing or refinancing.
When you hire a professional appraiser, they will:
Then, you’ll receive a comprehensive appraisal report explaining how the final value was determined. This report is widely trusted and lenders, brokers, financial advisors, insurance companies, and even the Canada Revenue Agency.
To help ensure you get the most accurate value, here are some ways you can prepare for your home appraisal:
By being prepared, you help the appraiser see your home at its best. This can translate into a more accurate and potentially higher appraisal.
Refinancing isn’t always the best choice, and that’s exactly why knowing your home’s accurate value is so important. A professional appraisal gives you the information you need to make smart decisions, including:
Without a certified appraisal, you’re relying on guesswork that can lead to missed opportunities. Refinancing may be one of the biggest financial decisions of your life, so it’s a good idea to start with a professional appraisal that you can trust.
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