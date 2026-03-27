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Mortgages

Making sense of the Bank of Canada interest rate decision on March 18, 2026

The Bank of Canada holds its key rate at 2.25%, keeping variable mortgage rates and savings returns steady amid...

Making sense of the Bank of Canada interest rate decision on March 18, 2026

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Tax implications of owning a rental property as a non-resident of Canada

If you leave Canada and own a rental property, or you are a non-resident and you buy a rental...

Tax implications of owning a rental property as a non-resident of Canada
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Should you claim capital cost allowance on a rental property?

Rental property investors need to report their annual income and expenses on their tax return. You must also track...

Should you claim capital cost allowance on a rental property?
Young couple receiving keys to a new home from a real estate agent.

Real Estate

Helping your kids buy their first home: Smart strategies for today’s market

Parents can help their kids buy a first home without risking their own finances. Explore smart strategies, from FHSAs...

Helping your kids buy their first home: Smart strategies for today’s market

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Can I still use my FHSA after my spouse bought a condo?

Short answer: Yes. But to take advantage of this amazing tax shelter, you need to understand the CRA’s rules...

Can I still use my FHSA after my spouse bought a condo?

Mortgages

Making sense of the Bank of Canada interest rate decision on January 28, 2026

The Bank of Canada holds its benchmark rate at 2.25%, impacting variable mortgages, fixed rates, and savings as economic...

Making sense of the Bank of Canada interest rate decision on January 28, 2026
The CN Tower can be seen behind condos in Toronto's Liberty Village neighbourhood in Toronto on Tuesday, April 25, 2017.

Real Estate

Why 2026 could be a year to rent, not buy

Canada’s rental market is shifting: falling rents, more supply, and new perks give renters more choice and bargaining power...

Why 2026 could be a year to rent, not buy
Person handing a couple a key for a house

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How does rent from a family member or common-law partner get taxed?

Is rent from a family member or common-law partner taxable? Learn when it counts as income, what expenses you...

How does rent from a family member or common-law partner get taxed?

Real Estate

How much is your home really worth?

Learn why market price and appraised value of your home often differ—and which number matters when selling, refinancing, or...

How much is your home really worth?
A for sale sign in front of a house with a white picket fence

Real Estate

How much income do you need to buy a home in Canada? A look at housing affordability in November 2025

Is your salary enough to buy a home in these Canadian cities? Here’s how much you needed to earn...

How much income do you need to buy a home in Canada? A look at housing affordability in November 2025