Online and tax valuations often mislead

Online valuation tools are convenient, but they rely on broad averages and incomplete data. Municipal tax assessments, on the other hand, are designed for revenue collection, not market precision. Both can be tens of thousands of dollars off the mark.

For example, a property on a busy street might be assessed in line with quieter comparables, inflating its market value. Conversely, a recently renovated home may be undervalued because assessments don’t account for upgrades. These discrepancies matter when you’re refinancing, selling, settling an estate, or dividing assets.

Why professional appraisals trump generic estimates

Unlike generic estimates, a professional appraisal provides a defensible opinion of value grounded in market evidence and industry standards. Appraisers are trained to analyze:

Comparable recent sales with key adjustments

Current market trends and demand

Property-specific factors like condition, renovations, and location influences

Highest and best use of the property

This level of detail ensures that the valuation stands up to scrutiny from lenders, courts, or the Canada Revenue Agency.

When do you need an appraisal?

There are several situations where a professional appraisal is not just helpful, but essential:

Estate settlements: Executors and beneficiaries need a fair market valuation to avoid disputes and satisfy legal requirements.

Executors and beneficiaries need a fair market valuation to avoid disputes and satisfy legal requirements. Divorce or separation: Courts require unbiased valuations to ensure equitable division of property.

Courts require unbiased valuations to ensure equitable division of property. Refinancing or securing a loan: Lenders rely on appraisals to protect against over-lending.

Lenders rely on appraisals to protect against over-lending. Capital gains and tax reporting: The CRA accepts professional appraisals as credible documentation.

In all of these cases, a miscalculated value can mean paying too much capital gains tax, accepting too little in a settlement, or risking legal challenges.

It’s important to ensure you’re getting an appraisal from a firm with the right expertise, though. Look for one that’s a member of the Appraisal Institute of Canada (AIC), at a minimum. Walson Consulting Inc., for example, is a member of the AIC and the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB).

The best appraisers bring rigorous training, ethical standards, and market insight to each report. That credibility is what makes a professional appraisal stand apart from informal estimates—and why lawyers, accountants, and lenders rely on them.

The bottom line

Your home or investment property is likely your most significant asset. Whether you’re planning, litigating, or simply making a smart financial decision, an accurate, independent appraisal can protect you from costly errors.

In a world where quick online answers are tempting, the real value comes from getting it right the first time.

