Home appraisal vs. tax assessment: What every Canadian property owner needs to know
When it comes to property value, not all appraisals are created equal. Whether you’re planning to sell your home, refinance your mortgage, or settle an estate, understanding the difference between a tax appraisal and a home appraisal can save you thousands of dollars—and prevent some serious tax-time headaches.
Let’s break down the key differences, when each type of appraisal is used, and why one could impact your wallet more than the other.
A tax appraisal—often known as a property assessment—is conducted by your municipality or province to determine your home’s assessed value for taxation purposes. It’s what your local government uses to calculate your property taxes. These assessments are usually done every few years and are based on mass appraisal systems, not individual inspections.
For example, the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC) in Ontario uses computer models to estimate property values based on recent sales, location, and general market trends.
|Tax appraisal is used for…
|Tax appraisal is not used for…
|Calculating annual property taxes
|Real-time market value
|Municipal budget planning
|Mortgage or refinancing
|Legal disputes or tax planning
A home appraisal—also called a market value appraisal—is conducted by a professional appraiser who assesses your property’s value based on its current condition, upgrades, features, location, and comparable sales. This is the appraisal used by lenders, lawyers, and accountants for financial decision-making.
You might need a home appraisal if you’re:
Unlike a tax appraisal, a home appraisal reflects the true market value of the property at a specific point in time—and it often involves a thorough onsite inspection.
Here’s where many home owners get caught off guard: They assume their assessed value (from the city) is the same as their market value (from an appraiser). In reality, these numbers can vary by tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Let’s look at an example:
You’re planning to sell a rental property that you bought in 2004 for $300,000. Your city property assessment shows an assessed value of $450,000, but a professional appraisal shows the fair market value is $600,000. That $150,000 difference can seriously impact your capital gains tax calculation—and how much you owe the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).
This is especially important when you need a retrospective appraisal, such as for inherited property, an estate division, or determining the fair market value at a date in the past.
Whether you require information from a professional home appraisal or a city property assessment depends on what you’re doing—but in most cases, a home appraisal is probably what you’re after.
|Scenario
|Type of appraisal required
|Paying annual property tax
|Tax assessment (assessed value)
|Selling your home
|Home appraisal (market value)
|Refinancing with a lender
|Home appraisal
|Estate or divorce settlement
|Home appraisal (sometimes retrospective)
|Calculating capital gains tax
|Home appraisal (retrospective if needed)
Understanding the difference between a tax appraisal and a home appraisal is more than just semantics—it can help you make smarter financial decisions and avoid overpaying in taxes, and even strengthen your case in legal disputes.
In situations like selling a home, refinancing, or settling an estate, it’s important to remember that your municipal assessment may not reflect your property’s true market value. A certified appraisal offers an independent, well-documented valuation that the CRA will recognize—helping to ensure you base critical decisions on the most accurate number available.
