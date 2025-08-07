Interest rates for a second home

When you borrow money using a HELOC secured by the value of your home, the interest rate is typically prime plus a small premium of 0.5% to 1%. Today, that would mean an interest rate between 5.45% and 5.95%.

By comparison, variable-rate mortgages are usually offered at a discount to prime of maybe 0.5% to 1%. The interest rates for fixed-rate mortgages are currently in that range, too.

As a result, Caren, there is the potential to save 1% to 2% interest with a mortgage on the new property instead of a HELOC on your existing property. That could mean saving thousands of dollars in interest per year.

Consider how payments will affect your cash flow

For most lines of credit, you are only required to pay the interest on the loan each month. Principal payments may be optional for a so-called “interest-only” line of credit.

By comparison, a mortgage is amortized—meaning paid off in regular installments—over a number of years. This requires payments of interest as well as principal, so mortgage payments are higher than those for a line of credit.

So, the trade-off to have a lower interest rate is higher required monthly payments. Can your monthly cash flow comfortably accommodate that?

Income tax when borrowing for a second property purchase

If you are purchasing this property with the intention of renting it out, Caren, there are tax considerations for your borrowing.

If you get a mortgage on the property to buy it, the interest will be deductible against the rental income, along with other eligible rental expenses.