Mortgages

The best 5-year fixed mortgage rates in Canada

You have so many options for finding the best mortgage rate for you. Here’s how you can compare some...

Estate Planning

Can you hire someone to be power of attorney for property in Canada?

Here are the considerations before becoming a power of attorney for property and what to do if you’re unable...

Retired Money

Why “unretirement” may be the fate of so many Canadians

Economic uncertainty, inflation and the decline of workplace pensions have left growing numbers of seniors unable to leave their...

Mortgages

Making sense of the Bank of Canada interest rate decision on March 12, 2025

News

Bank of Canada drops its key rate, points toward inflation and tariffs

Bank of Canada cuts its key interest rate to 2.75% as tariffs roil economy.

Investing

MoneySense at Her Assembly

Get $25 off your tickets for Her Assembly on May 3. This one-day conference connects like-minded women to create...

Save

How to deal with your finances when the economy is stressing you out

Interest rates, inflation—not to mention tariffs or a recession—can make finances stressful. But keeping a cool head is important....

Investing

Elon Musk and Tesla: Could Musk’s politics sink the company’s stock?

Tesla sales fall as the company’s billionaire founder embraces right-wing politics. Analysts, investors and customers weigh in on what...

Renovations

Planning a home renovation? What to know about financing options

Experts say Canadians are increasingly financing their home renovations. We break down some of the options for home owners....

MoneyFlex

Mortgage Guide For Gen Z: The true costs of home ownership for young Canadians

What is the cost of buying your first home as a Gen Z? Find out the total costs you’re...

