Articles by Credit Canada

How to fix bad credit history in Canada: 3 steps to boost your score

Ask MoneySense

How to consolidate your registered accounts for retirement income in Canada

Do Canadians need to consolidate RRSP accounts before converting to RRIFs? Find out this and more.

Jacks on Tax

School tax: What can you claim as a deduction on your annual income tax?

Post-secondary education is expensive, but you can cut the cost by taking advantage of these tax breaks.

Mortgages

Why are mortgages so expensive in Canada?

Real Estate

The tax implications of buying a second home in Canada

Vacation or rental property, or both? Here are the taxes you can expect on a secondary property in Canada,...

Real Estate

It’s possible to be a first-time home buyer twice—here’s how

Some government programs apply a flexible definition of “first-time home buyer.” Find out what it can mean for you....

Real Estate

Second mortgages in Canada: What are the rules?

Interested in buying a second property? Familiarize yourself with the mortgage rules first to make sure it’s the right...

Real Estate

Buying a second home: How it works in Canada

Here’s what home owners and investors should know about the rules, financing options and tax implications of buying a...

Real Estate

How to use equity to buy a second home

We look at four common ways of financing the purchase of a second property using equity built up in...

Real Estate

Down payment for a second home in Canada: How much do you need?

Second homes and rental properties have their own down payment requirements. Here’s what to expect when buying a second...

