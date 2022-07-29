5 surprises to avoid when switching mortgages before your term ends
Switching your mortgage can save you money—but be careful not to pick an offer that reduces that benefit by hitting you with higher fees and other costs.
These days, being a home owner with a mortgage can feel like you’ve ordered the chicken dinner before realizing there was a steak special. You orchestrate a last-minute switch before your meal arrives, and it’s only once your overcooked steak is served that you know you’ve made a mistake.
With the buffet of mortgage options available today, it’s easy to contemplate a switch before your term is up. Variable-rate mortgage holders, in particular, might feel as though their feet are being put to the fire, as the Bank of Canada seeks to deal with runaway inflation with higher interest rates.
With every hike to the benchmark rate—and economists expect more to come in the remainder of 2022—variable-rate holders see the costs of their mortgage climb. They’re not alone: A number of people with fixed-rate mortgages are looking a renewal at some point this year, and the higher costs that await are enough to make any home owner reconsider their options.
If you’re thinking about shopping around for a cheaper mortgage, it’s important to read and understand the fine print before you make a move, or you could be surprised by fees and service changes that make your new and “better” home loan much less of a deal. Here are five important things to consider before you switch.
Leaving your current mortgage before the end of your term usually triggers a host of fees. Ask your existing lender for a list of all the costs you could be dinged with if you leave, and ask any new lenders you’re considering about fees that would apply to your new mortgage. Here’s a quick checklist:
Sometimes financial institutions offer mortgage rate deals if you move some or all of your other banking products to them. Compare all the fees and rates on every product included before you agree to do so. Negotiate the best deal for each account and don’t switch anything that’s not to your benefit.
We all want to feel respected for our time and business, so warm and friendly employees who know their stuff and return your messages promptly can be the deciding factor among multiple lenders offering the same rate. Mortgage specialist Mandaric, for example, gives potential clients her cell number and swiftly returns calls or texts, sometimes even during non-business hours. If you’re not getting great service during initial interactions, it’s unlikely a lender’s service will improve once they have your business.
Life happens. If changes, like having a baby, divorce or switching jobs, have occurred, your income or debt load may be impacted, affecting your ability to qualify for a mortgage. So it’s important to investigate your options, if you’re thinking about switching.
“Consumers may no longer fit in traditional lending spaces if their circumstances have changed,” advises Samantha Brookes, CEO of Mortgages Canada. “A gap in employment, income, debt load, credit history or property value can affect qualifications.” In other words: Your personal circumstances may not allow you to snag that same discounted rate your neighbour’s been bragging about. Be honest in your application, and a good lender will do everything they can to help you qualify.
If you have mortgage (or line of credit/credit card) insurance through your bank, that insurance will end when you switch. But you’ll want to continue to have enough coverage so that your debts don’t become a burden to your surviving family members should you pass away. Know that minor changes to your health or simply getting older can affect your ability to obtain mortgage insurance with a new lender, so read the new lender’s insurance certificates about pre-existing conditions that might exempt you. Ask the new lender to apply for the mortgage insurance you want at the same time you do your initial credit application to ensure you’re approved before proceeding to switch.
If you don’t qualify with the new lender’s insurance provider, you can still seek insurance with a different insurance company before switching. Many financial planners will argue that it’s better to have term life insurance. It is meant to cover your mortgage and other debts, since lender-provided insurance offers a decreasing payout. That’s the amount you owe decreases over time, so your coverage amount decreases, too, while term life insurance coverage does not change throughout the term you’ve signed up for.
Switching your mortgage may seem complicated with its many considerations. But you can be strategic by starting to shop for a new lender up to 90 days before your renewal date and beginning the paperwork about 30 days prior to your mortgage maturity date. Have all your current mortgage and banking information available along with verification of all your income sources, and don’t be shy to ask questions up front to help you avoid misunderstandings, and make fully-informed decisions about your money.
This article was originally published on Nov. 7, 2019. It was updated on July 29, 2022.
I am not happy with my current lender, but my mortgage renewal is not due till November 2021. I applied for refinancing and the interest rate is lower. However, since the penalty is almost 10K, I asked if I could just switch from fixed to variable, and I was told that I also have to pay the same penalty even if I am not leaving the same lender. Is this right?
I just switched my mortgage at the renewal end date. There were many things to not like with the renewal terms. To switch there were many costs that are not clear at the start; surprise costs that were not mentioned/quoted to me at the start. I hope this comment will help someone in the future, when they consider this switch. In my case, I never chose MCAP, they purchased my contract from another company, and I needed to switch.
1. Lawyer fees.
Lawyer Fees e.g. $899.99
Search Costs $172.35 (searching for the property in Ontario. Surprise)
Additional Teranet Fees $45.48 (using the software to do the search. Surprise)
+ HST = $1,295.14
2. Land Registration Fees $77.62 (switching means re-registering. Surprise)
Paid Title Insurance Premium $171.72 (re-registering means paying again for title insurance, surprise)
= $249.34
3. Discharge Fee $380 (from MCAP. Ps: the industry average is $250)
Government Charge for Discharge $77.31 (from MCAP)
= $457.31
Grand total to switch between mortgage lender: $2,001.79
Fortunately, my new mortgage lender was helpful with the fees, I knew about at the start of this change.
Hope this helps!