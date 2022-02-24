Watch: What is mortgage affordability?
Before buying a property, it helps to know how much you can afford to borrow as a mortgage. In this video, we look at everything that determines mortgage affordability.
Before buying a property, it helps to know how much you can afford to borrow as a mortgage. In this video, we look at everything that determines mortgage affordability.
Advertisement
Not sure how you much can borrow to purchase a property? To find out, you’ll need to know about “mortgage affordability.” That’s how much money you are able to borrow to purchase a home. This video outlines the factors that can influence mortgage affordability and it shares everything you need to calculate it yourself before approaching a lender.
Watch: What is mortgage affordability?
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Longer mortgages can stretch the amount you qualify for...
Defer RRSP contributions to mitigate taxes
Mortgage affordability provides an estimate of how much money...
With Canadian home prices soaring outside of urban centres,...
We break down the household income requirements for different...
The short answer, unfortunately, is “that depends.” Here are...
Different mortgage calculators show you what buying or refinancing...
Use a mortgage renewal calculator to figure out if...
Use a mortgage refinance calculator to understand the costs...
Use a mortgage default insurance calculator to figure out...