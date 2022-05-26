Get personalized quotes from Canada's top life insurance providers. All for free with ratehub.ca. Let's get started.* Life Insurance QuotesTerm LifeWhole Life This will open a new tab. Just close the tab to return to MoneySense.

What is term life insurance?

Term life insurance is one of the many types of life insurance available in Canada. As its name implies, it provides coverage for the duration of your chosen term—the period of time you are covered by the policy. In Canada, terms typically range between five and 30 years. If you die during the term or when your policy is still in effect, your beneficiaries receive the death benefit. A term policy can be terminated at any time. But it has no cash value, and if you cancel, you get nothing in return for the premiums paid.

Many opt for term life insurance because it offers low-cost coverage for a certain amount of time, and it’s generally well-suited for covering debts with a known lifespan, like a mortgage. For $100,000 of coverage, premiums can range from $13 per month to more than $100 per month, depending on a wide range of factors, like your age, health and lifestyle. If you are a healthy 30-year-old, you are likely to be closer to the lower end of the spectrum than a 60-year-old smoker.

Term vs whole life insurance

Unlike term life insurance, whole life insurance provides coverage for the duration of your life, as long as you continue paying your premiums. “Each option offers its own benefits, and the coverage that would be recommended would depend on the reason the insured is seeking life insurance,” explains Adam Mitchell, president of Mitchell & Whale Insurance Brokers Ltd. in Whitby, Ont.

If you’re looking to cover debt with a timeline—for example, ensuring the mortgage on your family home can be paid off if you pass away—term life will be a better low-cost option. But if you want premiums that stay the same, and the ability to build a cash value you can borrow against or withdraw from before you pass, whole life may be a better bet for you.

Learn more about how to pick a life insurance policy in our guide to finding the best life insurance in Canada.

Should you buy 10- or 20-year term life insurance?

Mitchell says the answer to that question depends on your needs for insurance. If you need it to cover a short-term debt obligation that you will have repaid in 10 years or less, the 10-year term may be more beneficial, as it will offer the coverage you need at a lower premium. On the other hand, if you’re likely to have the debt for more than 10 years, choosing a 20-year term (or longer) may be more beneficial; in this scenario, your premiums remain the same for 20 years, meaning you won’t have to renew after the first 10 years, when you will be older and therefore likely to pay more. Choosing the longer term to start may keep the total cost of insurance lower overall.

Comparing term life insurance quotes

Your health, age and gender play critical roles in determining what the cost of term life insurance will be for you. This table gives you an idea of the price averages, based solely on the length of the term. To save money on term insurance, you are likely to get the best deal if you buy when you’re young-ish and are in good health.

Term length $250,000 death benefit $500,000 death benefit 10-year term $16/month on average $23/month on average 20-year term $22/month on average $35/month on average 30-year term $37/month on average $67/month on average

Estimates based on a 30-year-old female in good health paying annual premiums.