Another pro: A whole life insurance policy generates a cash value. “That means that if you decide to terminate the policy, you won’t lose all of your money.” And since the policy is locked in for life, you’ll also never have to worry about re-qualifying as you age or if new medical conditions arise.

Cons: Whole life insurance is more expensive. “Also, over the first few years, the policy doesn’t generate much cash value, so it’s not a good short-term option.”

Other types of life insurance

Term and whole insurance policies aren’t mutually exclusive. Depending on your needs for life insurance, a concept called a “laying insurance policy” may be the perfect solution. “This involves purchasing a lower amount of insurance on a whole life policy, to ensure you always have a baseline coverage amount to cover certain expenses at the end of your life—for example, to pay for your funeral and any amounts you would like to leave behind,” explains Mitchell. “You then also purchase a term policy with a higher coverage amount, to cover short-term debts and expenses that you may not need coverage for when you’re older.”

Mitchell provides this example: “If you’re 40 years old with two young kids and 20 years left on your mortgage, in the short term you may want to ensure the entirety of the mortgage is covered should you pass away, and you leave behind enough money to put both children through post-secondary school. A term policy would be a great option to cover these expenses [that will only be required for the next 20 years] on a lower-cost policy. However, what if you would also like to cover your funeral expenses and leave behind $25,000 for each child no matter how long you live?

“At first glance, it may seem like adding these amounts to the term policy would make sense. However, in 20 years when that term policy renews, the client will now be 60 years old and the rates will be much higher, which may make even the funeral costs and the inheritance you wished to leave behind completely unaffordable.

“The solution? When you’re purchasing the term policy, if you also purchase a whole life policy that only provides the coverage amount for the funeral and inheritance, it will lock in your rates as a 40-year-old and guarantee that the coverage is affordable—or possibly even paid off, depending on the policy—even as you age. This layering coverage is a great option to consider when some obligations are short-term and some coverage is for longer term.”

The questions to expect—and to ask—before getting life insurance

Be prepared to answer questions about your medical history. “Regardless of the option you choose, you would need to have knowledge about your health history, as well as any genetic predispositions to diseases, like if multiple members of your family have died from a certain type of cancer,” says Mitchell.