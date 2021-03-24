A viatical settlement allows a policyholder to sell their life insurance for a percentage of the net benefit. It is not legal in most Canadian provinces (but in Ontario, for example, the rules may soon change, specifically around prohibiting the sale of a policy for charitable donations.)

“Viatical settlement” isn’t a term you commonly hear in discussions about life insurance. It’s usually defined as the sale of a life insurance policy by the owner to a third party because the owner is in financial distress. The third party buys the policy at a discounted price, but at a rate higher than the premiums paid or the current cash surrender value.

The idea behind a viatical settlement is that the policyholder gets an immediate cash settlement that can be used however it’s needed. The new policyholder takes on the payment of the premiums and gets the benefit or payout when the insured person dies. These settlements became a popular option during the early days of the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s, when those afflicted with the disease needed money for their healthcare.

Viatical vs. life settlement: What’s the difference?

In Canada, according to information provided by the Canadian Life and Health Insurance Association (CLHIA), the terms “viatical settlement” and “life settlement” are used interchangeably. The only difference is that with life settlements, the person selling their insurance policy is still in good health or is just starting to decline.

So, what is a viatical settlement?

It’s important to know that viatical settlements originated in the United States and are not very common in Canada.

Most provinces have banned viatical settlements and some insurance companies, such as Sun Life Financial, do not allow their advisors to transact in these settlements. Quebec allows life settlements. Nova Scotia previously allowed them but banned the trading of policies in 2020. Saskatchewan, as well, amended its Life Insurance Act to no longer allow them.

Some insurance companies, including Perisen and Canadian Life Settlements, will manage the sale of your life insurance. These companies determine the payout based on: