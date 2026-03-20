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FILE - This is the sign on a Lululemon store in Pittsburgh on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Interactive fitness company Peloton and athletic wear maker Lululemon have announced a five-year partnership, Thursday, Sept. 28, effectively closing the curtain on Lululemon's recently acquired connected fitness device, Mirror.

Investing

Stock news for investors: Mixed fortunes for Lululemon, Couche-Tard, and Power Corp

Lululemon profits dip, Couche-Tard surges, and Power Corp declines. Here’s what investors need to know about Q4 results...

Stock news for investors: Mixed fortunes for Lululemon, Couche-Tard, and Power Corp
Fuel prices are displayed as a person fills up their car with gas at a station in Montreal on Thursday, March 5, 2026.

Save

Drive gently and carry a loyalty card: ways to take the edge off high pump prices

Gas prices soar amid Middle East conflict, but Canadians can cut costs by driving efficiently, maintaining vehicles, comparison shopping,...

Drive gently and carry a loyalty card: ways to take the edge off high pump prices

Newcomers to Canada

How global conflict affects your finances in Canada

Global conflicts affect Canadians’ finances in real time. Learn how rising costs, volatility, and uncertainty can impact your budget...

How global conflict affects your finances in Canada
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Fraud and Scams

Scammers want your retirement—here’s how to protect yourself

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Scammers want your retirement—here’s how to protect yourself
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Banking

Tax time can be stressful—the right account can keep your money growing

Tax time can be stressful—the right account can keep your money growing
Hacker in black hood with laptop stealing private personal data, user login, account password or documents in internet. Fraud, hacking or phishing cybercrime flat concept. Theft or attack in network. 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

Fraud and Scams

AI-driven scams target borrowers: How to spot fraudulent lenders

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AI-driven scams target borrowers: How to spot fraudulent lenders

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2026

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2026
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Save

The best high-interest savings accounts in Canada for 2026

Whether you want the highest interest rate or no service fees, these savings accounts will meet your needs.

The best high-interest savings accounts in Canada for 2026
A sign board in Toronto displays the TSX close on Monday March 16, 2020.

Investing

‘Avoid playing geopolitics with your portfolio’: Advice as Iran war roils markets

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‘Avoid playing geopolitics with your portfolio’: Advice as Iran war roils markets
A marriage official offers a couple their rings during their wedding in New York, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2007

Financial Planning

When ‘silent divorces’ lead to costly splits

Silent divorces can quietly drive up financial stakes. Delays, hidden assets, and lack of formal separation can turn emotional...

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