Helping your kids buy their first home: Smart strategies for today’s market
With housing prices close to record highs, many young adults worry that homeownership is no longer a realistic goal. But with smart planning, education, and creative strategies, buying that first home is still possible. As parents (or grandparents), we can empower our kids by teaching them strong financial habits and helping them leverage programs designed specifically for first-time buyers.
Below are practical ways to support your children on their journey to homeownership—without jeopardizing your own financial security.
The best gift you can give your kids is financial knowledge. Supporting your kids to accomplish their goals builds their sense of independence and strengthens their confidence. Encourage them to:
Save early and consistently: Even modest savings add up, especially when started early. Help them set up:
Maximize first-time homebuyer programs: Canada offers several generous incentives that many young adults overlook:
Teaching your kids how to combine these programs can be the difference between “someday” and “soon.”
If your child is close to qualifying but not quite there, family support can bridge the gap. There are a couple of options.
Loaning funds to your child: A properly structured family loan can help with a down payment and may be initiated by using excess personal savings or by getting a loan yourself, then re-lending to your adult child. It can (and should) include a written agreement and repayment schedule. You may offer lower interest than a traditional lender, but it still helps create accountability while helping them succeed.
Acting as a co-signer: If your child has strong cash flow but limited credit history, co-signing can help them qualify. Just remember that you’ll share responsibility for the mortgage. Any missed payments impact your credit score, and the mortgage could impact your ability to borrow.
This strategy works best when expectations and boundaries are clear. Document the terms of your agreement in writing and have it reviewed by a legal professional to protect all parties and prevent any future misunderstandings that could damage relationships.
Rather than leaving a lump sum later in life, some parents choose to give a portion of their estate early, when it can make a meaningful impact. Benefits include:
Before giving large gifts, speak with a wealth advisor to ensure it aligns with your long-term financial plan. Also consider documenting the gift in a way that protects your kids in the event of a future relationship breakdown with their partner and/or to ensure an equitable estate distribution if multiple beneficiaries are involved.
In some cases, buying together can be a win-win. Parent-child partnerships may include:
This is especially useful in high-cost markets where neither party could buy alone. It may also assist with future planning for aging-in-place support.
Homeownership today doesn’t have to follow the traditional route.
Helping your kids buy their first home doesn’t always mean writing a big cheque. Sometimes, the most valuable support is education, planning, and creative thinking. With the right strategy—and the right financial tools—your children can build a strong foundation for their future and step confidently into the housing market.
