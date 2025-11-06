Advertisement

The federal budget is seen available for distribution on tables in Ottawa, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025.

Banking

Canadians to see lower fees and simpler account transfers

Ottawa’s budget aims to cut banking fees, simplify account transfers, and boost competition, giving Canadians more choice and fintechs...

The Questrade logo is seen on a smartphone in a photo illustration made in Toronto, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024.

News

Questrade secures approval to launch Canada’s newest bank

Questbank will expand Questrade into everyday banking, complementing its wealth and investment services while joining other fintechs in challenging...

Female accountant calculating tax bills while working on finances in the office.

Ask a Planner

An update on trust tax return filings for 2025

Get the latest on 2025 trust and bare trust tax filing requirements in Canada, including CRA updates, exemptions, and...

Financial Planning

Most Canadians feel confident about affording life milestones—but many are still putting them off

Canadians are confident about their financial milestones, but everyday costs and debt often delay progress. Expert guidance can help.

President Donald Trump, center, surrounded by House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., from left, Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., Vice President JD Vance, Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, holds up the GENIUS Act, a bill that regulates stablecoins, a type of cryptocurrency, after he signs the bill in the East Room of the White House, Friday, July 18, 2025, in Washington.

Crypto

Canadian stablecoins push ahead amid growing regulatory calls

Canadian stablecoin initiatives move forward amid calls for clearer rules and regulation to protect the financial system and domestic...

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2025

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

Fraud and Scams

How to protect your bank account

This Feb. 1, 2018, file photo shows a Burger King Whopper meal combo at a restaurant in Punxsutawney, Pa. Restaurant Brands, which operates Burger King, reports financial results Friday, Aug. 2.

News

Stock news for investors: RBI earnings rise as Tim Hortons and international growth boost results

Canadian companies post mixed updates, with earnings gains at RBI and Parkland, losses at Algoma and Corus, and major...

Air Canada flight attendants strike outside Montreal–Trudeau International Airport in Montreal, Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025.

Budgeting

Thinking of going on strike? Here’s how to budget for your union’s next job action

Learn how to strike-proof your finances with savings, frugal living, and union support so you can weather income interruptions...

