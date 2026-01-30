Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related Articles

The CN Tower can be seen behind condos in Toronto's Liberty Village neighbourhood in Toronto on Tuesday, April 25, 2017.

Real Estate

Why 2026 could be a year to rent, not buy

Canada’s rental market is shifting: falling rents, more supply, and new perks give renters more choice and bargaining power...

Why 2026 could be a year to rent, not buy
Person handing a couple a key for a house

Ask a Planner

How does rent from a family member or common-law partner get taxed?

Is rent from a family member or common-law partner taxable? Learn when it counts as income, what expenses you...

How does rent from a family member or common-law partner get taxed?

Real Estate

How much is your home really worth?

Learn why market price and appraised value of your home often differ—and which number matters when selling, refinancing, or...

How much is your home really worth?
A for sale sign in front of a house with a white picket fence

Real Estate

How much income do you need to buy a home in Canada? A look at housing affordability in November 2025

Is your salary enough to buy a home in these Canadian cities? Here’s how much you needed to earn...

How much income do you need to buy a home in Canada? A look at housing affordability in November 2025

Real Estate

How to choose the best appraisal firm

Learn how to choose a professional appraisal firm in Canada. Get tips on credentials, local expertise, services, and reliable,...

How to choose the best appraisal firm
Relocating is more than a farther move — it’s setting up a whole new life in a different local economy.

Budgeting

Relocating? How to budget for a whole new life

Planning a move to a new city involves budgeting, accounting for hidden costs, and using expert advice to navigate...

Relocating? How to budget for a whole new life

MoneyFlex

Gen Z housing hacks for the return-to-office era

From micro-apartments to co-living, Gen Z is finding clever ways to balance cost, convenience, and lifestyle as offices reopen.

Gen Z housing hacks for the return-to-office era

Ask a Planner

What happens if you sell real estate to family for a dollar?

A MoneySense reader is worried about a real estate transfer that her mother made to her that could become...

What happens if you sell real estate to family for a dollar?
Woman signing papers on a white countertop

Real Estate

The hidden value of a professional real estate appraisal

Online tools and tax assessments often miss the mark. A professional appraisal gives you a reliable, market-based property value.

The hidden value of a professional real estate appraisal
The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says the 5,592 homes sold in September was up 8.5 per cent from the same month last year, and up two per cent on a seasonally adjusted basis from August. A West-end Toronto home for sale is shown on July 15, 2023.

Real Estate

Sales up, prices down in GTA housing market

GTA housing sales up 8.5% in September as prices decline, with falling interest rates encouraging more buyers into the...

Sales up, prices down in GTA housing market