Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related Articles

Groceries sitting on a kitchen counter

Benefits

Unpacking the proposed Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit

Canada’s proposed Groceries and Essentials Benefit could boost GST credits for millions. Here’s who qualifies, how much you could...

Unpacking the proposed Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit
People look on as an Air Transat plane takes off at Trudeau in Montreal, Sunday, June 11, 2023. Signs warning people that the consumption of food is prohibited have been erected at Jacques de Lesseps plane spotting park to deter the gathering of birds. THE CANADIAN

News

Air Transat plans new loyalty program with Desjardins and Visa

A new Air Transat loyalty program is coming in the second half of the year, but questions remain about...

Air Transat plans new loyalty program with Desjardins and Visa
Clothing is on display inside a Garage clothing retail store in Montreal, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024.

News

Stock news for investors: Groupe Dynamite reports strong Q4, adjusts 2025 outlook

Groupe Dynamite lifts 2025 guidance, Lululemon hits high-end Q4 outlook, and Kinross Gold starts $1.4B in U.S. growth projects.

Stock news for investors: Groupe Dynamite reports strong Q4, adjusts 2025 outlook
A credit cards illustration is shown in a Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 file photo.

News

Credit card interest rates: How high is too high?

A proposed 10% cap on U.S. credit card interest rates revives Canadian debate over bank profits, consumer savings, and...

Credit card interest rates: How high is too high?
Apps on a smart phone are shown in Mississauga, Ont., in this file photo from Monday, Nov. 13, 2017.

Financial literacy

How to turn your child’s first phone into a money lesson

Help your child navigate their first smartphone while learning money skills, avoiding hidden costs, and building healthy financial habits.

How to turn your child’s first phone into a money lesson
A magnifying glass enlarges the holographic image of Parliament Hill's Peace Tower on a 20 dollar bill issued by the Bank of Canada, shown in a display case at the Bank of Canada Museum in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024.

Save

How to find room to save in 2026—even with tight budgets

Want to save more in 2026? Learn how reviewing subscriptions, travel, and everyday spending can free up cash and...

How to find room to save in 2026—even with tight budgets
Two young girls play on the swings

News

CCB payment dates in 2026, and more to know about the Canada Child Benefit

Find the 2026 CCB payment dates, maximum benefit amounts, income cutoffs, and eligibility rules for the Canada Child Benefit....

CCB payment dates in 2026, and more to know about the Canada Child Benefit
A person uses the calculator app on their phone and works on a spreadsheet in a photo illustration made in Toronto, on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025.

News

Plan for financial success in 2026

Take control of your finances in 2026 with this practical money checklist. From year-end tax moves to setting realistic...

Plan for financial success in 2026
Prime Minister Mark Carney holds up a copy of the budget as he and Minister of Finance and National Revenue Francois-Philippe Champagne make their way to the House of Commons for the tabling of the federal budget on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025.

Banking

Generational shift brings competition to Canada’s banks

Canada’s banking sector is undergoing major changes, with open finance, fintechs, and policy reforms creating more competition and choice...

Generational shift brings competition to Canada’s banks
A "Now Hiring," sign is displayed on the wall of a business Tuesday, May 30, 2023 in Montreal.

News

Ontario’s new pay transparency rules will shake up hiring

Ontario’s new pay transparency rules require salary ranges and AI disclosure in job postings, aiming to level the hiring...

Ontario’s new pay transparency rules will shake up hiring