A real estate sign is shown in Vaughan, Ont. on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. The Canadian Real Estate Association says it recorded the most home sales for August in four years as the number of residential properties that changed hands rose 1.9 per cent compared with a year ago.

Real Estate

Canadian home sales hit four-year August high as fall market heats up

Canada’s housing market gained momentum in August as sales climbed, listings rose, and economists pointed to a potential surge...

A row of homes in a suburban neighbourhood

Real Estate

Where to find a home under $1 million in Canada

Our “Where to Buy Real Estate in Canada 2025” survey turns up a wealth of cities and neighbourhoods with...

House keys, a calculator, and paperwork laying on a desk.

Real Estate

Home appraisal vs. tax assessment: What every Canadian property owner needs to know

How much is your property worth? It depends who you ask—and the answers could be tens of thousands...

A middle-aged woman on a couch with her daughter

Insurance

Do you need long-term care insurance?

More and more Canadians require hands-on personal care in their declining years, but few plan ahead for it. Here...

A young woman surrounded by moving boxes in her new home

Mortgages

Looking for a mortgage in B.C.? Don’t limit your options to the big banks

Close-up of Bank of Canada building in Ottawa

Mortgages

Making sense of the Bank of Canada interest rate decision on July 30, 2025

How a third consecutive rate hold from the Bank of Canada impacts borrowers, investors, and savers

A smiling young couple hold a key in their new home

Mortgages

5 smart strategies for renewing your mortgage

A young mom and dad sing with their toddler daughter

Mortgages

Lowest Winnipeg mortgage rates: Save with Cambrian Credit Union

A Canadian family moving, thanks the BoC rate cuts, which improved mortgage affordability in Vancouver, Toronto and Hamilton

Mortgages

How much income do you need to buy a home in Canada? A look at housing affordability in June 2025

House with a for sale sign in front of it.

Real Estate

The smart seller’s secret to reducing capital gains tax in Canada

Thinking about selling a property that’s not currently your primary residence? Knowing its value is essential to calculating—and not...

