Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related Articles

Shoppers come and go from a Canadian Tire store in Ottawa on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.

News

Canadian Tire, Tim Hortons form loyalty program partnership

A new partnership between Canadian Tire and Tim Hortons will link loyalty programs, offering perks for customers and deeper...

Canadian Tire, Tim Hortons form loyalty program partnership
Shoppers at a west-end Toronto Sobeys grocery store, Sunday, June 26, 2023. Empire Co. Ltd. says its first-quarter profit and sales rose compared with a year ago.

News

Stock news for investors: Groupe Dynamite Q2 profit jumps to $63.9M on strong sales growth

Profits soar at Groupe Dynamite and Transat, Empire edges higher, but Roots struggles with a quarterly loss.

Stock news for investors: Groupe Dynamite Q2 profit jumps to $63.9M on strong sales growth
A couple poses for photographs in their wedding outfits during photo shoot in the middle of a street in Toronto on Friday, June 5, 2020.

Financial Planning

Prenups can be an uncomfortable topic, but a big help in the event of heartbreak

Prenups aren’t just for the wealthy. Experts explain how they protect assets, manage debt, and evolve with life changes—while...

Prenups can be an uncomfortable topic, but a big help in the event of heartbreak
The Teck Resources logo is seen on a podium before the company's special meeting of shareholders, in Vancouver, B.C., on April 26, 2023.

News

$70B Anglo-Teck merger faces Ottawa review, shareholders react positively

Ottawa examines the $70B Anglo-Teck merger, as both companies’ shares jump and investors show strong support.

$70B Anglo-Teck merger faces Ottawa review, shareholders react positively
The MEG Energy Corp. logo is seen in this undated handout photo.

News

Cash vs. stock: MEG shareholders face stark choice in takeover battle

The oilsands takeover fight intensifies as MEG investors prepare to choose between short-term payout and long-term equity gains.

Cash vs. stock: MEG shareholders face stark choice in takeover battle
A real estate sign is displayed in front of a house in the Riverdale area of Toronto on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.

News

Helping your kids buy a home? Why a cash gift may be safer than co-signing

A cash gift or early inheritance can help your kids buy a home safely, avoiding the risks and financial...

Helping your kids buy a home? Why a cash gift may be safer than co-signing
A sign for help wanted is pictured in a business window in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

News

“Generation screwed”? Youth job market shows signs of crisis

Canada’s youth jobless rate has surged to near-recession levels. Experts say gig work, AI, and immigration are reshaping the...

“Generation screwed”? Youth job market shows signs of crisis
People sit outside the TMX Market Centre in Toronto, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024.

Investing

When markets soar, don’t let FOMO take over

Experts share why chasing stocks at record highs can be risky, and how to build a strategy that keeps...

When markets soar, don’t let FOMO take over
People use a TD Bank ATM in downtown Ottawa on Thursday, July 3, 2025.

News

Stock news for investors: Big banks see third-quarter profit growth

Canada’s biggest banks posted higher Q3 profits as revenue climbed and credit loss provisions eased, with EQB the notable...

Stock news for investors: Big banks see third-quarter profit growth
Large credit union sign on a building

Banking

Banking with a credit union can save on fees—but there are limitations

Credit unions can help Canadians save on fees, but limited access, membership rules and fewer services mean they aren’t...

Banking with a credit union can save on fees—but there are limitations