Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related Articles

A smiling young woman checks her account balance on her phone

Banking

How does interest work in a savings account?

How does interest work in a savings account?
Older couple having a discussion with a younger man over paperwork.

Ask a Planner

Should you sell stocks you inherit?

Inheriting stocks? Learn the tax rules, when to sell, and how to decide if keeping inherited investments makes sense...

Should you sell stocks you inherit?
The MEG Energy Corp. logo is seen in this undated handout photo.

News

Cash vs. stock: MEG shareholders face stark choice in takeover battle

The oilsands takeover fight intensifies as MEG investors prepare to choose between short-term payout and long-term equity gains.

Cash vs. stock: MEG shareholders face stark choice in takeover battle
Two women sit on the floor with laptops researching HISA rates

Save

The best high-interest savings accounts in Canada for 2025

Whether you want the highest interest rate or no service fees, these savings accounts will meet your needs.

The best high-interest savings accounts in Canada for 2025

ETFs

Which ETFs are the most tax-efficient for Canadian investors?

How taxation of ETFs works in non-registered accounts, and some fund suggestions that will allow you to keep more...

Which ETFs are the most tax-efficient for Canadian investors?

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2025

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2025
A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener
Two young women look at a phone

Fraud and Scams

How to protect your identity

How to protect your identity
A worried young woman checks her tablet

Fraud and Scams

How to protect your passwords from fraud and identity theft

How to protect your passwords from fraud and identity theft
Person sitting on couch with laptop

Investing

How to build an advanced couch potato portfolio

Adding unrepresented (or underrepresented) asset classes to a core portfolio can reduce risk, increase returns, or both. Here are...

How to build an advanced couch potato portfolio