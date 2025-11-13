1. Look for designated appraisers (AIC Members)

The first and most important factor is credentials. Ensure the firm’s appraisers are designated members of the Appraisal Institute of Canada (AIC)—either CRA (Canadian Residential Appraiser) or AACI (Accredited Appraiser Canadian Institute).

These designations guarantee that your appraisal report meets Canadian Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice (CUSPAP) requirements, ensuring credibility and acceptance by:

Major banks and lenders

Lawyers and accountants

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA)

2. Choose a firm with local market expertise

Canada’s real estate market is diverse and constantly evolving. From urban condos to suburban family homes and rural properties, each region has its own unique value drivers. Choose an appraisal firm with deep local market expertise and access to regional MLS data through the appropriate real estate board.

Local expertise ensures accurate valuations that reflect true market conditions and recent comparable sales.

3. Review their range of services

Different situations require different types of appraisals. A reputable firm should offer a comprehensive range of appraisal services, including:

Mortgage financing & refinancing appraisals

Estate and probate appraisals

Retrospective (historical date) appraisals

Tax and capital gains appraisals

Separation or divorce appraisals

Pre-listing or pre-purchase appraisals



Having a firm that specializes in multiple areas ensures they can handle any appraisal purpose you need—with consistency and professionalism.

4. Check turnaround time and communication

Timely service is crucial, especially when deadlines matter for refinancing, court filings, or estate settlements. The best appraisal firms maintain clear communication, reasonable turnaround times, and transparent pricing. Ask upfront:

What’s included in the quote?

How long will it take to receive the final report?

Will my lender or lawyer accept the report?

Firms that prioritize client communication are typically the most reliable.

5. Read client reviews and testimonials

Before choosing an appraiser, read Google Reviews and client testimonials. Positive reviews often highlight qualities such as professionalism, accuracy, and reliability—all signs of a reputable firm.

Look for reviews that mention:

Clear explanations of value

Professional service and punctuality

Easy-to-read, detailed reports

6. Compare quotes—but don’t choose based on price alone

While cost matters, the cheapest quote isn’t always the best choice. A lower price can sometimes mean less experience, limited data access, or generic reports that aren’t accepted by banks or lawyers.

Instead, focus on value for service: accuracy, reliability, and professional certification should come first. A reputable firm like Walson Consulting Inc., for example, offers:

Certified appraisers—reports prepared by accredited professionals

Standards compliance—following CUSPAP or other recognized appraisal standards

Local market expertise—knowledge of the neighborhoods or regions relevant to your property

Reasonable turnaround times—efficient service without sacrificing accuracy

Transparent pricing—clear quotes and no hidden fees

Whether you need an appraisal for financing, estate planning, or tax purposes, you want to ensure that the firm you choose delivers accurate, credible, and professional valuation reports you can trust.

Final thoughts

Choosing the best appraisal firm doesn’t have to be complicated. Focus on credentials, experience, communication, and reputation, and you’ll find a firm that provides the accuracy and confidence you need.

