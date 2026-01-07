Advertisement

Two women sit on the floor with laptops researching HISA rates

The best high-interest savings accounts in Canada for 2025

Whether you want the highest interest rate or no service fees, these savings accounts will meet your needs.

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2025

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

Trader looking at stock performance on a computer screen

Stocks

Hot stocks: Canada’s top performers in Q4 2025

All that shone were precious metals producers in the final quarter of the year, with a few notable exceptions.

A person uses the calculator app on their phone and works on a spreadsheet in a photo illustration made in Toronto, on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025.

Financial Planning

How often should you check in on your finances?

From budgeting to credit scores and taxes, experts share a simple monthly, quarterly and annual financial checklist for Canadians.

A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

A father and young son draw together in a living room.

Budgeting

Alberta Child and Family Benefit payment dates in 2026

Learn about Alberta Child and Family Benefit payment dates for 2026, plus eligibility rules, benefit amounts, and how the...

A senior-age woman looks at her tablet on a park bench.

Retirement

CPP payment dates in 2026, and more to know about the Canada Pension Plan

Review the 2026 CPP payment dates, how much you could receive, when to apply, and how the Canada Pension...

Benefits

Ontario Trillium Benefit payment dates in 2026, and more about the OTB

Find out the OTB payment dates for 2026, eligibility rules, and how the Ontario Trillium Benefit works for Ontario...

Two young girls play on the swings

News

CCB payment dates in 2026, and more to know about the Canada Child Benefit

Find the 2026 CCB payment dates, maximum benefit amounts, income cutoffs, and eligibility rules for the Canada Child Benefit....

Coins in a glass jar, Money saving concept. 3D illustratio

Financial Planning

So you fell short of your financial goals in 2025—here’s how to do better

A poll shows that a majority of Canadians failed to meet major money objectives over the past year....

