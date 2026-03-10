Advertisement

Illustration of business man reacting to falling stock market

Canadian Crypto Observer

When will the Bitcoin bear market end?

Bitcoin extends losses, down 47% since October 2025. When will the crypto bear market reverse, and what does the...

Young man leaning on table and working.

Ask a Planner

How is cryptocurrency taxed in Canada?

Crypto profits aren’t always tax-free. Here’s how the CRA taxes cryptocurrency transactions, mining and staking, and overseas gains.

ETFs

How to spot and avoid illiquid ETFs

Low trading volume does not necessarily mean low liquidity. Here’s what actually determines how easy it is to buy...

Senior man sitting at a desk with a computer

Retired Money

Why Vanguard’s ETF aimed at retirees is currently cautious in its asset allocation

Vanguard’s VRIF ETF is tilting toward bonds to provide retirees stable income, balancing caution with a 4% annual payout...

My MoneySense

“Cash flow is oxygen”: Financial wisdom from SmartSweets founder Tara Bosch

Tara Bosch of SmartSweets shares the financial lessons, mindset shifts, and money habits that helped her build and sell...

Jacks on Tax

Claiming your spouse and dependants on your tax return

These relationships have very specific meanings for tax purposes. It’s up to you to get them right.

Ask a Planner

We’re 10 years apart. Can we retire together?

Retirement planning for couples with a significant age difference calls for realistic projections but also flexibility.

Headshot of Joanna Griffiths

My MoneySense

Joanna Griffiths on the money lessons that shaped her life and business

The Knix founder shares her money mindset, including saving for a rainy say, spending wisely, and maintaining a healthy...

Newcomers to Canada

Building a points strategy: When to redeem, when to save, and what to avoid

ETFs

How often should you rebalance?

In maintaining your planned allocations in a portfolio of ETFs, consistency matters more than precision.

