Should you pay off a personal loan early?
Paying off a personal loan early can save interest, but it’s not always the best use of extra cash. Here’s how to weigh the math, penalties, and other priorities.
With bonus and tax refund season underway, the same question tends to resurface: is it worthwhile to make a lump sum payment toward your personal loan, or could that money be better used elsewhere?
In many cases, early repayment reduces interest and removes a monthly obligation. But the decision rarely exists in isolation. The structure of the loan, the interest payments, possible repayment penalties, and the alternative uses for that cash all matter. So does something less visible: how carrying the balance affects your day to day financial decisions and sense of stability. It’s a practical decision, but it also reveals how we tend to think about debt more broadly.
Many Canadians aim to eliminate debt as quickly as possible, and the instinct to eliminate debt is understandable. But not all debt is created equal, and not all repayment decisions improve your broader financial picture. Before committing a windfall to early repayment, it is worth taking a closer look at both the numbers and the tradeoffs.
Once you start considering early repayment, the next step is clarifying what your specific loan allows. The assumption that loans always penalize early payoff is common, but it is largely borrowed from the mortgage world, where closed-term products commonly include prepayment penalties. Personal loans are often more flexible, although not universally so.
In Canada, personal loans are typically structured as either open or closed. Open loans generally permit repayment in full at any time without penalty. Closed loans may limit how much additional principal can be paid in a year or charge a fee if the balance is discharged before the agreed term ends.
The loan agreement will explain how additional payments are applied. This matters more than people realize. For example, if your scheduled payment is $600 per month and you decide to pay $800 instead, you will want to know how the extra $200 is treated. If it reduces principal immediately, the loan shortens and total interest declines. If it is treated as an advance on future payments, the amortization schedule may remain unchanged. The mechanics determine whether you are actually lowering the cost of borrowing.
Because interest is calculated on the outstanding balance, only payments that reduce that balance ahead of schedule will lower the total cost of borrowing.
Before proceeding with an increased payment, confirm:
Once those terms are clear, it’s easier to evaluate the financial tradeoffs.
Personal loans are amortized, which means interest is concentrated earlier in the term, when the outstanding balance is highest. As that balance declines, interest becomes a smaller portion of each payment and principal repayment takes on a larger share. An extra payment made early therefore prevents more future interest than one made near the end, when much of that cost has already been absorbed.
The amount you save depends on three variables:
For example, a borrower with $15,000 remaining at 8% interest and three years left would pay roughly $2,000 more in interest by staying on schedule. Eliminating the balance today removes most of that future cost. By contrast, a borrower with $4,000 remaining at 5% interest and 10 months left would owe a few hundred dollars in remaining interest. Paying it off early shortens the timeline, but the savings are modest.
The simplest way to assess your own position is to compare the total remaining cost of the loan with the cost of paying it off now. The difference is the interest avoided. If a prepayment penalty applies, it reduces that figure and must be included in the calculation.
There is also a secondary benefit: once the loan is gone, the required monthly payment disappears from your budget. If that amount is redirected toward saving or investing, it begins working in your favour rather than servicing debt. The overall benefit of early repayment therefore consists of two parts: the interest you avoid and the future use of the cash flow it frees up. Reducing that monthly obligation can also improve your debt-to-income ratio, which may strengthen an application for other financing, such as a mortgage.
That combined benefit is what you are measuring against other priorities.
After you have worked out how much interest you would save, the decision becomes a question of opportunity cost.
If you are carrying higher-interest debt, such as a credit card balance at 19% or 20%, the priority is usually clear. Paying that down first will reduce your total borrowing costs faster than accelerating a lower-rate installment loan.
If there is no higher-interest debt, the decision becomes less about urgency and more about stability.
Would adding to your emergency fund prevent future borrowing? Are you fully capturing an employer retirement match, which effectively delivers an immediate return? Could investing produce a higher long-term return than the interest you are paying?
This is ultimately a choice between certainty and possibility. Paying off the loan delivers a guaranteed return equal to the interest rate while investing may produce more, but with no guarantees and potential volatility.
For some households, preserving liquidity is the more strategic move. A personal loan comes with a clear end date and a predictable payment schedule; unexpected expenses don’t. Using a lump-sum payment to eliminate structured debt while leaving your emergency savings thin may solve one obligation, but it can create another if something unforeseen arises.
There are situations where early repayment is clearly supported by the numbers. A relatively high interest rate, several years remaining on the term, and no prepayment penalties create a straightforward financial case, since reducing the balance sooner lowers the total cost of borrowing in a measurable way.
If emergency savings are already established and higher-interest debt has been eliminated, accelerating repayment does not require sacrificing another priority.
The impact on your credit from paying off a loan is worth noting, but it is rarely the deciding factor. Lower overall debt can improve borrowing ratios, and completing an installment loan after consistent payments adds a closed account in good standing to your credit history. If it is one of your only installment loans, however, closing it may slightly change the mix of credit on your file. In practice, these effects tend to be modest, which is why early repayment is seldom justified on credit grounds alone.
Where the decision often becomes more personal is in the role the loan plays in someone’s financial life. Two borrowers with identical interest rates and balances may experience that debt differently. For one, it is a scheduled payment that fits within the monthly budget. For another, the balance can create a persistent sense of pressure.
That ongoing stress may be subtle, but it can shape day-to-day financial behaviour. Some people delay other goals because they want the debt gone first; others find it harder to feel financially settled while a balance remains. If eliminating the loan reduces stress and allows you to move forward more confidently, the benefit may extend beyond the math. Financial planning depends not only on projected returns, but on sustained behaviour.
There are also circumstances where early repayment is less compelling, even if it feels productive. In practice, the case for accelerating a personal loan weakens when a few common conditions are present:
In these situations, paying off the loan early may still feel satisfying, but the broader financial tradeoffs deserve careful consideration. The question becomes how that lump sum fits within the broader structure of your finances and whether directing it elsewhere would leave you in a stronger position over time.
A bonus or tax refund can feel like an opportunity to make a decisive move. Paying off a personal loan early is one of the most visible options, and often the most emotionally satisfying—but not always strategic.
The balance will reach zero eventually. The more important question is whether reaching it sooner improves your overall financial resilience, flexibility, and long-term outcomes.
Debt-free feels powerful. Financial optimization may be less visible, but is, more often than not, stronger.
