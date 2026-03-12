Advertisement

Related Articles

Man sitting at desk examining papers

Ask a Planner

Should you claim capital cost allowance on a rental property?

Rental property investors need to report their annual income and expenses on their tax return. You must also track...

Jacks on Tax

How to claim the Canada Caregiver Amount due to infirmity

The Canada Caregiver Amount can help families supporting loved ones with infirmities. Learn who qualifies and how much you...

Two women sit on the floor with laptops researching HISA rates

Save

The best high-interest savings accounts in Canada for 2026

Whether you want the highest interest rate or no service fees, these savings accounts will meet your needs.

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2026

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

A Pet Valu store is pictured in Ottawa, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.

Investing

Stock news for investors: Canadian Natural boosts quarterly dividend after massive Q4 profit

Q4 shows mixed results across sectors: Canadian Natural and Pet Valu post gains, while George Weston and Canada Packers...

A person looks at the Canada Revenue Agency MyCRA login screen in a photo illustration in Toronto, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Giordano CiampiniA person looks at the Canada Revenue Agency MyCRA login screen in a photo illustration in Toronto, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.

Taxes

Tax season can bring some respite to parents with credits, deductions

From child care deductions to tuition credits, several tax breaks can help parents lower their tax bill. What families...

Handing over the keys to a new car

Auto

The state of the Canadian used car market: Trends, insurance, and the true cost of ownership

Used car prices remain high in 2026, pushing buyers to put down less and finance more. Here’s how insurance...

Illustration of business man reacting to falling stock market

Canadian Crypto Observer

When will the Bitcoin bear market end?

Bitcoin extends losses, down 47% since October 2025. When will the crypto bear market reverse, and what does the...

Young man leaning on table and working.

Ask a Planner

How is cryptocurrency taxed in Canada?

Crypto profits aren’t always tax-free. Here’s how the CRA taxes cryptocurrency transactions, mining and staking, and overseas gains.

