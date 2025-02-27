Are you missing out on RRSP matching and more?
A registered retirement savings plan (RRSP) is a powerful retirement savings tool, yet many Canadians aren’t getting its full benefits. A lot of us are also missing out on RRSP matching and other incentives—essentially, free money—that could go a long way to funding a more comfortable retirement. That’s what finance professionals call “leaving money on the table.”
One such bonus, available for a limited time, is Wealthsimple’s biggest-ever RRSP matching offer. Through the “Big Winter Bundle Promotion,” new and existing customers receive a 2% match on qualifying RRSP transfers of at least $15,000. Plus, just in time for your next snow day, you can earn up to five Canadian Lift Passes, valid on more than 50 mountains across the country.
Not grabbing RRSP promotions like these would be leaving money on the table, much like:
Let’s take a closer look at Wealthsimple’s promotion and other valuable RRSP opportunities. But first, here’s a quick refresher on why an RRSP is worth having to grow your money:
Here are three ways Canadians may be leaving money on the table when it comes to our retirement savings.
To check if you have RRSP room to catch up on, use the MoneySense RRSP contribution room calculator or look at your most recent Notice of Assessment from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).
For every Canadian, the calculation is the same:
18% of your previous year’s income,
up to an annual maximum set by the government
+
any unused contribution room from years past
The annual maximum for 2024 is $31,560, and for 2025, it’s $32,490. RRSP room carries forward indefinitely, but the earlier you contribute, the better—compound growth takes time.
If your employer offers an RRSP matching program, don’t let it go to waste! You can enroll in the program through HR and choose how much to contribute per year. The funds come off your paycheques, and your employer matches them up to a certain dollar amount or percentage of your salary. These contributions count toward your overall RRSP limit, along with your contributions to any personal RRSPs.
Dani’s annual salary is $100,000. Her employer matches group RRSP contributions up to 4% of her salary, which is $4,000. Dani decides to contribute 5% of her salary, which is $5,000. Her employer matches the first $4,000. Total contribution? A cool $9,000.
You can also boost your savings by moving a personal RRSP account to a financial institution that offers incentives. With Wealthsimple’s Big Winter Bundle, new and existing clients can receive a 2% RRSP match on eligible transfers, available until March 15, 2025. (Don’t have an RRSP to transfer? Wealthsimple is also offering a 1% match on other qualifying account transfers, including TFSAs, FHSAs and more.) Visit Wealthsimple for full details.
Yes, it can be tricky to save for the (possibly distant) future while you’re trying to cover expenses and enjoy life now.
Case in point: Wealthsimple recently surveyed savvy savers—Canadians who have $100,000 or more in investment savings—and found that 41% use an RRSP to save towards lifestyle goals such as travel and sports. Skiing and snowboarding are especially popular, with 64% spending up to $1,000 on these activities annually. Yet nearly three-quarters admit to not budgeting ahead. This means, come wintertime, Canadians in this category are left having to choose between splurging on a ski day and saving for the future.
That’s why Wealthsimple’s 2% RRSP matching offer with ski passes ticks all the boxes—it’s for Canadians who want the best of both worlds.
See full terms and conditions about the match bonus and lift tickets.
This is a paid post that is informative but also may feature a client’s product or service. These posts are written, edited and produced by MoneySense with assigned freelancers and approved by the client/partner.
