Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related Articles

Signs advertise a price drop on products at a No Frills Grocery store, in Toronto, Thursday, May 30, 2024.

Shopping

Overcharged at checkout? What to know about Canada’s Scanner Price Accuracy Code

A pricing error could work in your favour. Discover how Canada’s Scanner Price Accuracy Code compensates shoppers—and its important...

Overcharged at checkout? What to know about Canada’s Scanner Price Accuracy Code
Woman concerned about the little money in her wallet

Debt

Is buy now, pay later a road to more debt? 

Expedia is offering buy now, pay later with Affirm, giving travelers flexible payment options—but could spreading out costs lead...

Is buy now, pay later a road to more debt? 
Residents survey the damage before begining cleanup in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, June 14, 2020, after a major hail storm damaged homes and flooded streets on Saturday.

Home Insurance

Canada’s home insurance under pressure as extreme weather costs rise

Canada’s home insurance costs are rising, coverage is thinning, and extreme weather risks are leaving homeowners with higher premiums...

Canada’s home insurance under pressure as extreme weather costs rise
View of a plane wing while flying at sunset

Travel

Are budget airfares worth it?

Before you jump on a bargain flight, check the fine print so you know exactly what you’re paying for.

Are budget airfares worth it?
Two young women on vacation in a tropical country

Travel

How to find cheap flights anywhere

From Google Flights alerts to credit card points and smart booking timing, here’s how to save on airfare just...

How to find cheap flights anywhere

Jacks on Tax

Moving abroad? Think about the tax consequences

Emigrating comes with a slew of tax considerations, from filing a final return to possible departure taxes. Here’s what...

Moving abroad? Think about the tax consequences

Ask a Planner

Can I still use my FHSA after my spouse bought a condo?

Short answer: Yes. But to take advantage of this amazing tax shelter, you need to understand the CRA’s rules...

Can I still use my FHSA after my spouse bought a condo?

Mortgages

Making sense of the Bank of Canada interest rate decision on January 28, 2026

The Bank of Canada holds its benchmark rate at 2.25%, impacting variable mortgages, fixed rates, and savings as economic...

Making sense of the Bank of Canada interest rate decision on January 28, 2026

Spend

The newcomer’s smart spending guide: Turn everyday purchases into rewards

The newcomer’s smart spending guide: Turn everyday purchases into rewards
BMO Financial Group has announced it will replace Air Miles with a new loyalty rewards program called Blue Rewards this summer. The logo of Blue Rewards is shown in this handout image.

News

BMO replaces Air Miles with new Blue Rewards program

BMO’s new Blue Rewards program offers simpler, personalized perks and new partners for Canadian loyalty members this summer.

BMO replaces Air Miles with new Blue Rewards program