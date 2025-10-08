Your insurance choice depends on your long-term financial goals

Brooke Dean, founder of BMD Financial Ltd. at Raymond James, likens the two options to renting versus owning. “Term life insurance is like renting an apartment,” she said. Similar to renting, people pay for coverage for a set period of time. When the time is up—similar to a lease ending—the consumer walks away without any ownership or equity in the policy.

Permanent life insurance is like buying a house, Dean said. This type of policy has a higher upfront premium, but with time, the policy can accumulate equity, and people can borrow against it, similar to a home.

Each serves a different purpose in financial planning, and deciding which one would be more suitable depends on individual needs.

Jeffrey Talor, director of sales at CanWise Life Insurance Services, says a permanent life insurance policy could be one of the cleanest ways to transfer wealth. For example, when adult children inherit their parents’ assets—such as a home, cottage or business—the assets will be assessed at fair market value and any capital gains would be subject to taxes. A permanent policy could provide the cash to settle tax bills without the need to sell any of those assets. “If you don’t have the cash flow, this is one of the items of strategy that we’re noticing is a great way to mitigate taxes,” Talor said.

Resource highlight Compare life insurance quotes and save Request a personalized quote and consult with an expert about your coverage needs. Get the protection you need at the right price. compare now Powered by ratehub.ca

When permanent life insurance makes sense—and when it doesn’t

A permanent policy can also offer dividends. Dean said a portion of the premiums are typically invested on behalf of the policyholder with a goal to maximize dividends. But it may not work as an investment strategy for everyone—especially younger people.

Dean said her clients under the age of 50 often ask about permanent life insurance and how they heard it could be an investment strategy. “If you’re looking at it as just an investment strategy and you don’t have a lot of investments already saved up, then no, that’s probably not the best way to do it,” she said. Instead, she recommends using it as an investment only after you have topped up your registered savings accounts and might be looking at other ways to put disposable cash to use.

Talor said some people also buy permanent policies to leave a legacy. For example, Talor said he has seen grandparents buy permanent policies as gifts to their grandchildren—establishing a nest egg for them to leverage or borrow against when the grandkids enter adulthood. He said the younger the policyholder is, the more time the policy gets to accumulate its cash value.

Term insurance has the appeal of being more affordable and accessible—offering large-enough coverage for a set period of time for young families who may have a mortgage and kids. Talor said term life insurance can be 10 to 15 times cheaper than a permanent policy. “The average Canadian cannot afford to buy the amount of permanent insurance they need,” he added.

Article Continues Below Advertisement Skip Ad X

When it makes sense to combine policies

Talor said he often sees his clients go for a blend of both term and permanent life insurance policies, which protect them in the short run but also builds equity in the long term.

Dean said there are some insurance companies that allow rolling or converting a term life insurance policy into permanent life insurance, without having to lose the premiums that were already paid into it earlier. But she said it’s important for people to ask why they need both at the same time.

“Is there still a mortgage outstanding? If you were to pass away, do you still have kids you have to provide for?” she asked. “But you also are making a good income and say your RRSPs and TFSAs are topped up.” “You want that term because it’s cheap, you have the coverage, but you also want to start investing in this other product and diversifying a bit more.”

Newsletter Get free MoneySense financial tips, news & advice in your inbox. subscribe now

Read more about insurance: