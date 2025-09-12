42% of Canadians don’t have life insurance—are you one of them?
A new study uncovers a major life insurance gap among Canadians. Learn what’s behind the gap and why it’s putting families at risk.
Advertisement
A new study uncovers a major life insurance gap among Canadians. Learn what’s behind the gap and why it’s putting families at risk.
September is life insurance awareness month, and a new report from digital insurance provider PolicyMe in partnership with Angus Reid is spotlighting a concerning gap in coverage among Canadians. The culprits? Affordability concerns, medical requirements, and mistrust of the insurance industry, according to Unprepared: The 2025 Life Insurance Gap Report.
The report sheds light on just how many Canadians are leaving their families financially at risk—and why so many are putting off getting coverage.
PolicyMe’s study found that a staggering 42% of Canadians either don’t have life insurance or aren’t sure if they have it, with almost two-thirds of those who are uninsured saying they aren’t likely to get coverage in the next five years. Families with kids are the hardest hit: almost half (49%) of parents saying they probably won’t purchase life insurance in that same period.
Yet one in four Canadians without coverage aren’t confident that their families would be financially secure if they passed away unexpectedly.
Life insurance changes that. Among those with coverage, 80% say they’re confident that their loved ones would be financially protected.
It’s clear that life insurance provides peace of mind—so why are so many Canadians still putting it off?
Read more: Do I really need life insurance?
Among those surveyed, more than a third say they don’t have life insurance coverage because it’s simply too expensive—and 42% of those people have kids at home. About 10% say that the high cost of living has delayed their plans, non-essential expenses typically the first to go when budgets get tight.
Medical requirements are another barrier. Just over a quarter (26%) hesitate to buy life insurance due to the medical questions that many policies require.
Perhaps most striking, though, is that 27% of Canadians—more than one in four—believe they don’t need life insurance.
Consider a family of four living on a single income. If the primary earner were to pass away unexpectedly, the loss of income could put a major strain on day-to-day living—expenses like rent or a mortgage, groceries, and childcare add up quickly. A life insurance payout could replace lost income, cover debts, and give the surviving parent breathing room to focus on family instead of finances during a difficult time.
Request a personalized quote and consult with an expert about your coverage needs. Get the protection you need at the right price.
When it comes to life insurance, starting early is key. Life insurance costs rise an average of about 8% each year you delay, so securing a term policy when you’re younger means you’ll enjoy the lowest rates for longer.
But getting coverage late is better than never—and it’s probably more affordable than you think. According to PolicyMe, the average cost of a 20-year term life insurance policy is around $20–30 per month for $500,000 in coverage if you start in your 30s.
And gone are the days of having to visit an agent and endure seemingly endless sales pitches. Many providers offer online quotes, while some let you complete the entire process online—from getting quotes to completing the medical questionnaire to finalizing your coverage.
Life insurance doesn’t have to be complicated or costly; it’s about making sure your loved ones are protected and giving yourself peace of mind, no matter when you start.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Our “Where to Buy Real Estate in Canada 2025” survey turns up a wealth of cities and neighbourhoods with...
Why Canada’s financial sector needs to be more welcoming, plus tips for immigrants to establish their credit standing sooner.
Phone plan prices are all over the map. Here’s how to find an affordable plan that fits your needs...
Customers lodging a complaint with the Canadian Transportation Agency are in for lengthy delays. Here’s how much time a...
Air Canada is overhauling its Aeroplan loyalty program, including how to reach Elite Status. Find out how and when...
To avoid paying the standard 2.5% foreign transaction fee, choose a card with a 0% forex fee or shop...
If you have existing credit card debt, opening a balance transfer credit card is a smart move. You’ll save...
How much is your property worth? It depends who you ask—and the answers could be tens of thousands...
More and more Canadians require hands-on personal care in their declining years, but few plan ahead for it. Here...
Sponsored By
Coast Capital