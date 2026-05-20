There’s unlikely to be respite any time soon, either. The cost of property fell by 0.4% month-on-month in March, and TD Economics predicted house prices dropping by a further 0.3% this year.

What it means to be underwater

If you bought at the top of the market, you may currently have negative equity in your home—known as being “underwater.” This happens when your loan ends up being higher than the value of your property.

While investors typically put at least 20% down on a property, many first-time buyers purchase properties with a down payment as low as 5–10%, meaning it doesn’t take much of a property price drop to put them in negative equity.

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Marnie Golen, a mortgage agent at Pineapple Financial in Toronto, reported that 87% of her current business is dealing with people who are refinancing. In contrast, back in 2021, 90% of her business was helping people buy property with a mortgage.

The markets seeing the biggest declines

This spike in people falling into negative equity is something that’s disproportionately impacting major economic centres. Toronto condos prices, for example, have fallen by a staggering 25% since 2022.

Mortgage broker Raja Paul named Pickering, Ajax, Oshawa, Brampton, Vancouver, and Calgary as just some of the most-affected areas. They experienced substantial housing price growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by deep falls.

“Out of 20 deals on my desk in April, about nine of them had a negative equity issue,” he said.

Paul blamed the pullback on a large number of investors purchasing condos in prime areas, despite limited appetite to rent these expensive homes in a time where remote working is becoming more popular. He predicted buyer demand for condos returning only when renting them becomes more expensive monthly than buying with a mortgage.

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How to deal with negative equity

If you’re underwater with your home mortgage, you can look at a product transfer, pay down your mortgage and switch lenders, consider getting an insured mortgage, or speak to smaller or alternative lenders to find better terms. Let’s dive into each of these a bit.

Product transfer with existing lender

This is the option most recommended to people with negative equity.

Provided you’re happy to remain on similar terms and don’t want to borrow money, most major lenders will allow you to take out a “product transfer” once your term ends. This puts you on a new fixed or discounted term instead of moving onto your lender’s more expensive standard or prime rate after your fixed term expires.

The caveat? You must stay with the same mortgage provider. It’s why people with negative equity are commonly referred to as being “mortgage prisoners,” since they’re forced to remain with the same bank or lending institution.

While product transfers are offered as standard by Canada’s leading lenders, it’s not a guarantee if you’re with a B or alternative lender.

The challenge with rising mortgage rates

The Bank of Canada interest rate rose from 0.25% in February 2022 to 5% by July 2023, which shocked some homeowners when their mortgages came up for renewal. While the interest rate has since come down to 2.25%, mortgages are costing a lot more than they used to. The average 5-year fixed rate mortgage currently stands at 6.09%, up from 4.79% in 2021.



If you have sufficient equity, you can lower your monthly payments by extending the amortization period from 25 years to 30, or sometimes even 35. If you take out a product transfer, however, you are generally stuck with the same amortization period.

Injecting more cash to switch

If you want to switch lenders, one option is paying down your mortgage before refinancing to reach an equity level of 20%, the amount commonly required for an uninsured mortgage.

If you own other properties, you might be able to refinance one or more of them to free up cash. If you’re cash strapped, options may include borrowing money from parents or relatives, or consolidating debt into an unsecured line of credit (though with higher interest rates, this is typically not a great choice).