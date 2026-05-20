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You bought a home—should life insurance be next?

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Where to Buy Real Estate in Canada 2026: Greater Toronto Area

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Making sense of the Bank of Canada interest rate decision on April 29, 2026

Bank of Canada holds its 2.25% rate for a fourth time amid inflation risks from oil prices, affecting mortgages,...

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Where to Buy Real Estate in Canada 2026: Calgary 

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Where to Buy Real Estate in Canada 2026: City of Toronto

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Where to buy real estate in Canada in 2026: National overview

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Illustrating of couple standing in front of a house with money

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Beyond home prices: What the new CMHC affordability index reveals about Canada

Canada’s housing affordability is usually measured through home prices alone. CMHC’s new index adds rental data for a more...

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Refinancing your mortgage? Here’s why a professional home appraisal is step one

Know your home’s true value before refinancing. A professional appraisal helps you access equity, lower payments, and make smarter...

Refinancing your mortgage? Here’s why a professional home appraisal is step one

Mortgages

Making sense of the Bank of Canada interest rate decision on March 18, 2026

The Bank of Canada holds its key rate at 2.25%, keeping variable mortgage rates and savings returns steady amid...

Making sense of the Bank of Canada interest rate decision on March 18, 2026