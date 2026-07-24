A case study: When the principal residence exemption isn’t enough

Take London and Ava. London grew up in St. Louis before accepting a management position with a Canadian technology company in Vancouver. There, he met Ava, a Canadian elementary school teacher. After getting married, they purchased what they hoped would be their forever home—a detached house in Toronto for $850,000 CAD.

Over the next 20 years, they renovated the kitchen, finished the basement, watched their two children grow up, and built a life around their neighbourhood. By the time they retired, the house was worth $2 million. Selling the home felt like the final chapter of a successful life in Canada.

Resource highlight You’re 2 minutes away from getting the best mortgage rates. Answer a few quick questions to get a personalized quote, whether you’re buying, renewing or refinancing. compare now Powered by ratehub.ca

Their Canadian neighbours congratulated them on a completely tax-free sale because Canada’s principal residence exemption sheltered the entire gain. Then, London received a call from his cross-border tax adviser.

“As a U.S. citizen,” the adviser explained, “the IRS still wants to know about the sale.”

Depending on the home’s appreciation and how the property had been owned from the beginning, London could owe U.S. tax on a gain that Canada wouldn’t tax at all. It’s one of the most common and overlooked cross-border tax issues facing Americans who build their lives in Canada.

Canada says tax-free, the IRS doesn’t always agree

Canada’s principal residence exemption is among the most generous tax breaks available to homeowners. In most cases, Canadians can sell their principal residence without paying capital gains tax, regardless of how much the property has appreciated.

The United States operates under an entirely different system. Unlike almost every other country, the U.S. taxes its citizens regardless of where they live. Living in Canada doesn’t end your U.S. tax obligations, and that includes the sale of your Canadian home.

Current U.S. rules allow individuals to exclude up to $250,000 USD of gain from the sale of a principal residence, while married couples filing jointly may qualify for a $500,000 USD exclusion if both spouses satisfy the ownership and residency requirements.

Article Continues Below Advertisement Skip Ad X

That sounds generous until you consider the appreciation many Canadian homeowners have experienced over the past two decades. In cities such as Toronto and Vancouver, gains well beyond those thresholds are no longer unusual.

For Americans living in Canada, a home they assumed would be completely tax-free can become one of the largest taxable assets they own.

The way you register your home matters

One of the biggest planning opportunities often occurs before the purchase agreement is even signed.

Like most newly married couples, London and Ava purchased their home jointly without giving much thought to how the title was registered. From a Canadian perspective, there was nothing unusual about that decision. From a cross-border tax perspective, however, a different ownership structure may have produced a better outcome.

For mixed-nationality couples where one spouse is a U.S. citizen and the other is not, holding the property as tenants in common with a larger ownership interest allocated to the non-U.S. spouse may substantially reduce future U.S. capital gains exposure.

Also read Selling assets? Read our capital gains guide read now

Every family’s circumstances are different, and the appropriate ownership structure depends on a variety of tax, legal, and estate planning considerations. That’s why these decisions should be evaluated before buying a home, not years later when changing title can trigger legal, tax, or land transfer consequences.

Of course, taxes are only part of the equation. Ownership decisions also affect probate, estate administration, creditor protection, and provincial family law rights. The best solution balances all of these considerations rather than focusing on taxes alone.

Buying isn’t always the hard part

Before worrying about taxes, Americans should first determine whether they’re allowed to purchase residential property at all.