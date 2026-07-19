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In this Jan. 18, 2017, file photo, photographers take photos of a tourist couple's wedding at the famous Kuta beach during sunset in Bali, Indonesia. (

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Before you RSVP, do the destination wedding math

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An electric vehicle charger is seen in Ottawa on June 27, 2023.

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Canadians seek EV rentals to escape high fuel costs

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Fraud and Scams

As AI fuels a surge in travel scams, here’s how you can protect yourself

Travel scams are rising with AI, from fake booking sites and rentals to phishing emails and stolen loyalty points....

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A person pumps gas at a gas station in Mississauga, Ont., Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.

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FILE - A worker fuels an Air Canada jet at DFW International Airport in Grapevine, Texas, Tuesday, April 14, 2026.

Travel

Fewer flights, higher fares this summer

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Fewer flights, higher fares this summer
Toronto Maple Leafs fans line up in a snowstorm as they wait to enter Scotiabank arena ahead of NHL hockey action against the Colorado Avalanche in Toronto, on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026.

Shopping

The best time to buy event tickets

Ticket prices can swing wildly with dynamic pricing. Here’s when to buy early, when to wait, and how to...

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Travel

Canadians booking earlier as fuel costs drive travel uncertainty

Rising fuel prices and geopolitical tensions are pushing Canadians to rethink when and how they book travel, with many...

Canadians booking earlier as fuel costs drive travel uncertainty
Tourists enjoy the beach before the arrival of Hurricane Grace, in Cancun, Quintana Roo State, Mexico, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Residents and tourists along the Caribbean coast began making preparations for Grace, a storm that drenched Haiti and Jamaica and is now forecast to hit Mexico´s Yucatan peninsula like a hurricane early Thursday morning.

Travel

Saving money on vacation doesn’t have to mean sacrificing fun

Summer travel doesn’t have to break the bank. Here’s how to save with strategic timing, flexibility, and smarter booking.

Saving money on vacation doesn’t have to mean sacrificing fun

Travel

Trade homes, not cash: A new way to see the world

Home exchanges are changing how we travel, making it more affordable, flexible, and personal. Here’s how platforms like HomeExchange...

Trade homes, not cash: A new way to see the world