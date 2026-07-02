“A lot of guests underestimate the full cost beyond the room rate,” says Leila Lavaee, founder of Travel Design by Leila. “Flights, transfers, meals, baggage fees, seat selection, and currency conversion can add up fast.”

Traditionally, the expectation has been that guests cover their own travel and accommodations, while couples pay for wedding-related events. “At an all-inclusive resort, guests usually pay for their resort stay, which includes all meals and drinks,” explains Courtney Zimmerman, a destination wedding and group travel specialist with Liz Moore Destination Weddings. “The couple typically pays for the ceremony, reception, and any private events they host.”

Should you attend that destination wedding?

While she says this arrangement has remained largely unchanged over the past five years, travel costs have increased significantly since the pandemic. What has also shifted is couples’ awareness of the financial burden they’re placing on guests. “Couples are becoming more aware that they need to balance their dream destination with what their guests can realistically afford,” says Lavaee. “In some cases, couples now subsidize travel for a few key guests or scale back the wedding to make it more affordable.”

For guests trying to decide whether to attend, the calculation isn’t a simple arithmetic one. Caval Olson-Lepage, a certified financial planner at Innovation Wealth, recommends a comprehensive assessment. It should be based on savings, disposable income, debt levels, plus a fourth factor—“Who is this person to you, and is the relationship worth the financial cost?” says Olson-Lepage.

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“If you don’t already have the savings, the ability to save, or would incur debt with no plan or capacity to pay that debt off in a short time period, it would be an automatic no for me,” Olson-Lepage says.

The long-term implications can be substantial. A $3,000 destination wedding expense on a credit card could cost hundreds of dollars in interest if paid off over a year. Alternatively, that same amount invested could grow significantly over decades. The question becomes whether the experience justifies sacrificing long-term financial stability and peace of mind.

Transparency makes destination weddings easier

While all-inclusive resorts offer predictable pricing, many guests still encounter unexpected expenses. Travel insurance, which many skip, can have a significant impact if plans change. For European destination weddings, room sizes, bed configurations, and high-season pricing can surprise North American travellers.

“Expectations vary a lot by destination and by the style of wedding,” notes Lavaee. “An all-inclusive wedding in Mexico or the Caribbean is very different from a wedding in Europe or at a private villa, where guests often face higher airfare, meal costs, and more complicated logistics.”

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For couples planning destination weddings, transparency is essential. Zimmerman encourages sharing estimated pricing as part of the save-the-date process, ideally 12 to 18 months in advance. “The earlier guests have pricing information, the more likely they are to budget successfully and attend,” she says.

Lavaee recommends that couples work with specialized travel advisers, be realistic about budgets and destination choices, and build in flexibility through shorter stays or more accessible locations.

How to budget—and bow out

For guests, flexibility is key. Many resorts allow payments over 12 to 18 months with a small deposit. Room-only options let guests control their budget by choosing shorter stays and booking flights independently using points or rewards.

But what about wedding gifts? Most destination wedding invitations now indicate that attendance is the gift itself. “Many couples explicitly tell guests that their presence is the gift and ask for no wedding gifts,” says Zimmerman. “Others skip a registry entirely or create a honeymoon fund with no expectation of contribution.”

Olson-Lepage recommends budgeting for a gift if the invitation doesn’t clearly indicate otherwise. If all the budgeting is said and done and you conclude your finances simply don’t allow attendance, honesty is the best policy for close relationships.

“If this is a best friend [or] close family member, be honest,” says Olson-Lepage. “’While I am honored to be invited to attend your destination wedding, I am unable to attend. At this time, financially, I cannot make this a reality. I hope you understand. I look forward to celebrating you afterwards.’”

The healthiest approach, according to Zimmerman, is understanding that “a destination wedding invitation is exactly that—an invitation, not an obligation.”

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