How international students can build credit in Canada
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RBC
Credit cards like the no-fee RBC ION Visa and RBC Cash Back Mastercard are designed for newcomers with no Canadian credit history and can help students build credit.
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Sponsored By
RBC
Credit cards like the no-fee RBC ION Visa and RBC Cash Back Mastercard are designed for newcomers with no Canadian credit history and can help students build credit.
Moving to Canada as an international student comes with a long financial to-do list, and building credit is one of the most important items on it. Your credit history from home typically doesn’t transfer, which means you may need to start from scratch when applying for a credit card, phone plan, apartment rental or loan.
Fortunately, building credit in Canada can be relatively straightforward. Many banks, including RBC, offer credit cards specifically designed for students and newcomers, making it easier to get approved and start establishing a credit history early.
International students can start building credit by opening a credit card, setting up a cell phone or internet plan in their name, and paying bills on time. These activities may be reported to Canada’s two main credit bureaus, Equifax and TransUnion.
Using a credit card responsibly is one of the fastest ways to establish credit. Paying your balance on time, staying well below your credit limit, and avoiding missed payments can help you build a strong credit score over time.
A credit score is a number that reflects how reliably you borrow and repay money. In Canada, credit scores generally range from 300 to 900. The higher your score, the more trustworthy you appear to lenders.
Here’s how credit scores are typically categorized:
Equifax and TransUnion each calculate credit scores a little differently, so your score may vary slightly between bureaus. That said, they generally consider the same five factors:
|Factor
|What affects it
|Why it matters
|Payment history (35%)
|On-time payments, missed payments, bankruptcies and delinquencies
|Lenders want to know whether you reliably repay what you borrow.
|Credit utilization (30%)
|How much of your available credit you use
|Using too much available credit may signal financial stress.
|Length of credit history (15%)
|The age of your credit accounts
|Longer histories give lenders more information about your borrowing habits.
|Application frequency (10%)
|Frequency of applications and hard credit inquiries
|Applying for multiple credit products in a short period can lower your score.
|Credit mix (10%)
|Types of credit accounts you have
|Managing different forms of credit responsibly can strengthen your profile.
Yes, international students and newcomers can often qualify for Canadian credit cards even without an existing Canadian credit score.
Typically, you’ll need to show government-issued identification and proof of enrolment at a Canadian school. You must also meet the age of majority requirements in the province or territory where you live.
Many banks encourage students to open a Canadian bank account alongside a credit card so it’s easier to manage payments. Accounts like the RBC Advantage Banking account for students may even earn you rewards points on your spending.
Some banks also pair student bank accounts with rewards credit cards tailored to common student expenses. For example, the RBC Ion Visa and RBC Ion+ Visa both offer accelerated rewards of 1.5x anbd 3x the points, respectively, on categories such as groceries, dining, food delivery, rideshare, and streaming services. Students who prefer cash back may consider cards like the RBC Cash Back Mastercard, which offers unlimited cash back on eligible purchases.
Building a strong credit score takes time, but consistent habits can make a big difference. Here are some easy strategies that can help you get ahead.
1. Apply for a student or newcomer credit card. These credit cards are usually easier to apply for, with more relaxed eligibility requirements and low or no annual fees. If you are new to Canada and want a no-barrier starting point, the RBC ION Visa has no annual fee, making it one of the most accessible starter cards at a major Canadian bank.
2. Consider a secured card if needed. If you’re unable to qualify for a traditional student card, a secured credit card can help you start building credit. You’ll provide a refundable security deposit that becomes your credit limit, but secured cards have near-guaranteed approval so you can start building credit.
3. Pay your balance on time. Your payment history is the single biggest factor affecting your credit score. Paying your balance on time every month can help you establish a strong credit profile. Many banking apps, including RBC’s, allow you to set up payment alerts or automatic payments to help you stay on track.
4. Keep your credit utilization low. Try to use less than 30% of your available credit limit. For example, if your credit limit is $1,000, aim to keep your balance below $300.
5. Put recurring bills in your name. Setting up a phone or internet plan in your name can help establish a payment history, especially if your rent or utilities aren’t included in your credit file. This is an easy credit-building opportunity.
6. See if your rent payments can be reported. Some landlords and rent payment platforms report on-time rent payments to the credit bureaus. These can be a huge boost to your score.
Just as important as what to do is what not to do. Here are a few things that can hurt your score in the long run:
✖ Applying for too many credit cards at once. You might think you’re improving your odds of getting approved for a card, but each application results in a hard inquiry that will drop your score a few points. It’s generally best to apply for one credit card at a time, and be sure to review the eligibility requirements before submitting your application.
✖ Missing payments. Your payment history is the biggest factor in determining your score. If you’re late or you completely miss a monthly payment, your score is going to drop. To avoid this, consider setting up alerts or auto-pay.
✖ Carrying high balances. Maxing out your credit cards signals to the credit bureaus that you might be experiencing financial stress—especially if you don’t pay off the card right away. Try to make smaller purchases and pay them promptly to keep your credit utilization low.
Card issuers used to require a Social Insurance Number (SIN) to apply for a credit card, but that’s no longer the case. That said, providing a SIN on your credit card application can speed up the review process.
Credit cards that are advertised as student or no-fee credit cards are great options since they usually have low or no credit score requirements, and low or no annual fee.
If you’re new to building credit in the country, it will take about 6 months to establish your initial score. After you have a score, the credit monitoring bureaus will update it about once per month.
You usually cannot bring your credit history with you, but some lenders look at Equifax’s Global Consumer Credit File to make their decisions. This global file doesn’t track credit data from everywhere, though, so it’s still important to establish credit once you arrive in Canada.
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