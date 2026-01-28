Advertisement

Newcomers to Canada

Building a points strategy: When to redeem, when to save, and what to avoid

BMO Financial Group has announced it will replace Air Miles with a new loyalty rewards program called Blue Rewards this summer. The logo of Blue Rewards is shown in this handout image.

BMO replaces Air Miles with new Blue Rewards program

BMO’s new Blue Rewards program offers simpler, personalized perks and new partners for Canadian loyalty members this summer.

The CN Tower can be seen behind condos in Toronto's Liberty Village neighbourhood in Toronto on Tuesday, April 25, 2017.

Why 2026 could be a year to rent, not buy

Canada’s rental market is shifting: falling rents, more supply, and new perks give renters more choice and bargaining power...

Person handing a couple a key for a house

How does rent from a family member or common-law partner get taxed?

Is rent from a family member or common-law partner taxable? Learn when it counts as income, what expenses you...

People look on as an Air Transat plane takes off at Trudeau in Montreal, Sunday, June 11, 2023. Signs warning people that the consumption of food is prohibited have been erected at Jacques de Lesseps plane spotting park to deter the gathering of birds. THE CANADIAN

Air Transat plans new loyalty program with Desjardins and Visa

A new Air Transat loyalty program is coming in the second half of the year, but questions remain about...

Real money hacks to use when prices feel out of control

Everyday costs in Canada keep rising even as inflation cools. Here are practical, lesser-known money-saving hacks to stretch your...

Person holding a credit card in front of a laptop

What New Year’s credit deals promise—and why you should be wary

New Year’s credit card deals may seem tempting, but hidden fees and interest can trap you in debt—here’s how...

A view of the beach, lagoon and bungalows at Le Meridien resort in Bora Bora, on Oct. 30, 2016.

Travel for less by snapping up a stranger’s vacation (but buyer beware)

Second-hand travel lets Canadians score deals on trips while sellers recoup costs. Learn the risks, rules, and tips before...

two-women-out-at-a-restaurant-socializing

Scotiabank Gold American Express Card review

The Scotiabank Gold Amex is a lifestyle and travel rewards card that earns Scene+ points. Explore travel perks, insurance,...

How much is your home really worth?

Learn why market price and appraised value of your home often differ—and which number matters when selling, refinancing, or...

