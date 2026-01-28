The newcomer’s smart spending guide: Turn everyday purchases into rewards
Newcomers can take advantage of everyday spending to earn valuable rewards with the right credit card, while building a solid credit score in Canada.
Starting a new life in Canada often means sticking to a careful budget as setup costs add up. The good news? Your everyday spending on things like groceries, transit, and recurring bills can actually work in your favour. By using a rewards credit card that earns points or cash back, you can get more value from the purchases you’re already making. Plus, using a rewards card responsibly and paying off your balance in full each month can help you build a strong Canadian credit score from day one.
This guide breaks down which everyday spending categories earn the best rewards, how to choose a rewards program that fits your needs, and practical tips to help you build credit faster while keeping more money in your pocket.
If you’re new to Canada, chances are you’re already spending in many of these categories. Review the list below and think about where most of your money will go—those are the areas where rewards can add up fastest.
If you’re like many newcomers, you’re probably trying to stick to a budget. Part of holding yourself accountable is distinguishing wants from needs.
Essentials fall squarely into the needs category, since these are things you can’t help but buy—we’re talking food, transportation, and household supplies. Utilities are recurring bills that also qualify as needs (though something like streaming services fall into the “wants” category).
Since you know you’ll have to make these purchases, look for a rewards credit card that offers the highest reward rates for these essentials. You’ll get the most back for your purchases and relying on one primary rewards credit card can help you track your spending and stay on budget.
The RBC Ion+ Visa gives 3x the Avion points for every $1 you spend on groceries, gas, dining, food delivery, rideshare, and streaming services. All other purchases earn you 1 point per $1. So, you can see how quickly you’d rack up points with a credit card that prioritizes everyday spending.
When you think of wants, eating out, catching movies or concerts, and furnishing your home all count as things that are nice to do, but not essential. Even so, you can still earn rewards by using the right credit card.
Since these might be occasional purchases in the early months of establishing your life in Canada, you might reach for a credit card that earns you a flat rate across all spending categories, like the RBC Cash Back Preferred World Elite Mastercard. You’ll get a steady 1.5% cash back on all your purchases—wants and needs.
When you first get a credit card after arriving in Canada, it’s natural to focus on a few key spending categories—but your budget and priorities will likely evolve. You may spend more on settlement costs and transportation in the early weeks. Over time, groceries and household expenses often take up a larger share of your budget, followed by bigger lifestyle purchases.
As your spending shifts, so can the way you use your rewards. Early on, cash back applied to your credit card balance may be the most helpful option. Later, you might prefer the flexibility to book travel, buy merchandise, choose gift cards, or mix and match different redemption options.
The strongest flexible rewards programs also help you get more value from your spending through merchant offers and seasonal promotions. Most importantly, they give you control over how you redeem your rewards. For example, RBC’s Avion Rewards program lets you book flights, transfer points to airline partners, donate points to charity, apply them toward financial products, purchase merchandise or gift cards, or redeem them as a statement credit—so your rewards can grow with you.
Using the right credit card isn’t the only financial move you need to make. Here are some of the most effective strategies for managing your money as a newcomer:
If there’s one piece of advice to remember, it’s this: always make at least the minimum payment on your credit card, on time. Even if you can’t pay off the full balance every month, paying the minimum helps prevent negative information from being reported to Canada’s credit bureaus.
Building toward your personal goals starts with smart money habits—and establishing a strong financial foundation in Canada from the beginning.
