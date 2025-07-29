Advertisement

Two young girls play on the swings

News

CCB payment dates in 2025, and more to know about the Canada Child Benefit

Parents, here are the CCB payment dates for 2025, along with how much you can expect to receive each...

A senior-age woman looks at her tablet on a park bench.

Retirement

CPP payment dates in 2025, and more to know about the Canada Pension Plan

Here’s how Canada’s retirement pension plan works, who’s eligible for CPP, when you can start receiving CPP, and CPP...

A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

A Canadian family moving, thanks the BoC rate cuts, which improved mortgage affordability in Vancouver, Toronto and Hamilton

Mortgages

How much income do you need to buy a home in Canada? A look at housing affordability in June 2025

A man and woman hug in their living room

Ask a Planner

How can couples avoid capital gains tax on property in Canada?

A MoneySense reader asks what tax and probate implications she might face if she inherits a rental property held...

My MoneySense

Aimee Schalles on confronting your marriage’s hard questions early

The co-founder of online prenuptial agreement startup Jointly talks about leaving Big Law, tracking spending as a system, and...

Investing

This revealing investment research tool is now available for free

The Index Matrix vividly illustrates how different assets performed in the past. Here’s how Canadians can use it to...

A man and woman discuss a document in their living room

Ask a Planner

Tax implications of giving your spouse money to invest

A MoneySense reader wants to give money to his spouse to invest. Can he avoid Canada’s income attribution rules?

A woman checks her investments on a tablet

Ask a Planner

How is investment income taxed in Canada?

A MoneySense reader wants input on the tax implications of her investment withdrawals, but she can’t get a straight...

The Blackberry logo located in the front of the company's B building in Waterloo, Ont. on Tuesday, May 29, 2018.

Stocks

Stock news for investors: Earnings from BlackBerry and Alimentation Couche-Tard

The latest earnings reports for Canadian investors from the cybersecurity and convenience-store giants.

