The top 5 questions about RESPs
What can an RESP be used for? What's the best strategy for RESP withdrawals? Embark's CEO answers these common questions and more.
What can an RESP be used for? What’s the best strategy for RESP withdrawals? Embark’s CEO answers these common questions and more.
An RESP, short for registered education savings plan, is a powerful tool that families can use to save for a child’s post-secondary education. RESPs have many great benefits, including tax-deferred growth and access to thousands of dollars’ worth of free government grants and bonds. But… using an RESP isn’t exactly intuitive and Canadians often have a lot of questions about them.
As we head into the back-to-school season, I’ll tackle the top five questions we hear from clients at Embark.
An RESP can be used for just about any education-related cost—not just for tuition. Although, tuition is one of the biggest expenses, and it’s one of the key reasons parents and grandparents open an RESP. For the 2022–2023 academic year, the average tuition fee for a full-time undergraduate student in Canada weighed in at $6,834—2.6% higher than the year before.
Tuition costs have been incrementally increasing every year, and some professional programs cost significantly more than others. If you have a future doctor or dentist in the family, for example, know that one year’s tuition averaged $15,182 and $23,963, respectively.
And if your child decides to attend a post-secondary educational institution that isn’t a college or university, like a trade school, you can likely still use RESP funds to cover expenses, as long as it’s an eligible school in the eyes of the Canadian government. And if your child wants to study outside of Canada, you can use an RESP for that, too, as long as they enroll in a course at least 13 weeks long, or three weeks for university programs.
In addition to tuition fees, RESP funds can also pay for rent or residence fees, dormitory meal plans, textbooks, school supplies, tools, transportation, student athletic or activity fees, tech devices and more, as long as withdrawal requirements are met (more about that in question #4, below).
Anyone can become an RESP “subscriber” (contributor) and put money into a child’s RESP, up to the plan’s lifetime limits. Typically, parents open an RESP for their child, or a family RESP for multiple kids.
If you’re a grandparent, aunt, uncle, family friend or someone else who wants to pitch in, it’s a good idea to coordinate with the parent(s) to avoid over-contributing. The RESP lifetime contribution limit per child is $50,000. If an RESP’s subscribers collectively contribute more than that, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) will impose a tax of 1% of the excess amount per month on the total amount until that money is withdrawn. You don’t want that effect from your gift, do you?
The two biggest benefits of using an RESP are tax-deferred growth and free government grants.
This is a great question. Here’s the RESP withdrawal strategy we recommend at Embark. Once your child is enrolled in classes and school, you can typically use this strategy to withdraw money in a tax-efficient way:
There are a few more nuances to RESP withdrawals, but these are the broad strokes to help you start planning. If you’re still unsure, we actually help you with this process every step of the way at Embark. Our digital platform allows you to just tell us how much you’ll need and we’ll take care of the rest.
If your child doesn’t pursue higher education, you have choices on what to do with the RESP money—four, in fact. Here are your options:
