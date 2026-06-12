A high-fee card can deliver strong rewards and perks that are valuable if you actually use them. On the flip side, a no-fee card can feel “safe” but may leave rewards on the table if your spending habits qualify you for better options.

The real question isn’t just what the card costs, but whether it pays for itself based on your spending. As reward programs evolve and Canadians look for more value from everyday spending, the best credit card in 2026 is the one that matches your behaviour, not just your wishlist.

What you’re really paying for

Annual fees aren’t just a cost; they’re what fund the rewards system behind your card. Credit cards with annual fees tend to offer:

Higher earn rates: Accelerated rewards on common spending categories like groceries, gas, dining, travel, and entertainment.

Accelerated rewards on common spending categories like groceries, gas, dining, travel, and entertainment. Welcome bonuses: The heftier the annual fee, the more generous the welcome bonus usually is—though it probably comes with minimum spending requirements.

The heftier the annual fee, the more generous the welcome bonus usually is—though it probably comes with minimum spending requirements. Insurance: Many fee-based cards include travel insurance, rental car coverage, and mobile device protection that no-fee cards may not offer

Many fee-based cards include travel insurance, rental car coverage, and mobile device protection that no-fee cards may not offer Perks: These are eye-catching features like airport lounge access, reward flights, companion passes, statement credits, and birthday bonuses. They’re often the most visible benefits—but also the easiest to overestimate.

That last point is important: perks only have value if you actually use them. A lounge pass you never activate or insurance coverage you already have elsewhere doesn’t improve your financial outcome.

The break-even mindset

When you start comparing credit cards, ask yourself one key question: How much do I need to spend for this card to pay for itself? This is the break-even point, and it varies widely based on spending patterns, category mix, and reward redemption habits.

Consider a card like the RBC ION+ Visa, which has a $48 annual fee. If you estimate an average return of about 2% back in rewards, you’d need to spend at least $2,400 per year to offset the fee; $2,400 would be your break-even point.

In practice, though, your calculations are a bit more nuanced:

Many rewards credit cards offer bonus categories, where you earn more than the base rate

Redemption value varies depending on whether you opt for cash or statement credits, travel, or flexible points

Value-drivers like welcome offers are one-time bonuses, not recurring rewards

When you’re thinking about your card’s break-even point, remember to only count value that you’ll realistically use. If you don’t travel, don’t factor in the potential value of travel insurance or lounge access. If you won’t be able to meet minimum spending requirements to qualify for a welcome bonus, don’t consider it a value-add for you.

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When paying an annual fee makes sense

It’s easy to justify annual fees when your spending aligns with a card’s rewards structure. If you consistently spend in categories that earn bonus rewards, like groceries or travel, you’ll hit that break-even point quickly and continue earning rewards beyond it.

This is especially relevant today as higher living costs mean you’re probably spending more in core categories like food and transportation. Choosing an annual fee credit card with accelerated rewards in these categories can be a smart financial move that turns essential spending into real returns.

Frequent travellers also tend to squeeze a lot of value out of fee-based cards. Perks like travel insurance, airport lounge access, or dining and entertainment credits add up quickly when they’re used regularly.

Let’s look at a premium, travel-focused card like the RBC Avion Visa Infinite, which has a $120 annual fee.

If you regularly redeem your Avion points for travel, use included insurance benefits a couple of times a year, and take advantage of a welcome bonus when available, the annual fee can be more than offset by the value you get. In that case, the fee isn’t a cost; it’s what allows you to access a higher-value rewards structure.

When it isn’t worth it

Annual-fee credit cards aren’t for everyone. If you tend to carry a balance, interest charges will almost always outweigh any rewards you earn. In this case, it’s more important to minimize your costs than to optimize your points.

Simplicity is another factor. If you often forget what perks your credit card offers (or simply don’t take the time to use them), you’re likely not getting enough value to justify an annual fee. A no-fee card or flat-rate rewards card may be a better fit, since they’re easier to manage and don’t require you to track benefits to get value.

This is where no-fee cards can be more effective. While they typically offer lower earn rates than premium cards, they’re straightforward and easier to use consistently.