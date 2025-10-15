Advertisement

A man walks by the Manulife Centre in Toronto on the day of the Manulife Financial annual general meeting on Thursday, May 3, 2012.

Life Insurance

Term vs. permanent life insurance: How to choose what’s right for you

Experts weigh in on term vs. permanent life insurance, breaking down costs, benefits, and coverage to help you choose...

Woman signing papers on a white countertop

Real Estate

The hidden value of a professional real estate appraisal

Online tools and tax assessments often miss the mark. A professional appraisal gives you a reliable, market-based property value.

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says the 5,592 homes sold in September was up 8.5 per cent from the same month last year, and up two per cent on a seasonally adjusted basis from August. A West-end Toronto home for sale is shown on July 15, 2023.

Real Estate

Sales up, prices down in GTA housing market

GTA housing sales up 8.5% in September as prices decline, with falling interest rates encouraging more buyers into the...

Best cash back credit cards in Canada

Credit Cards

The best cashback credit cards in Canada for 2025

If you’re not making your purchases with a cashback credit card, you’re leaving money on the table. Our top...

Ask MoneySense

Do you pay GST/HST when you build or renovate a house?

New homes generally have sales tax payable. What if you build or substantially renovate your home?

A happy golden retriever

Pets

Is pet insurance worth it in Canada?

To determine if pet insurance is worth it, take a look at the current costs of pet care in...

Brown and white dog sitting in a field

Insurance

What is pet insurance—and do you need it?

Pet insurance is a type of health coverage that provides medical care to your pet for accidents and illnesses,...

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem during a news conference

News

Bank of Canada cuts interest rates to combat slowing economy

The Bank of Canada lowers its interest rate to 2.5%, aiming to boost growth amid economic weakness, with more...

Shoppers come and go from a Canadian Tire store in Ottawa on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.

News

Canadian Tire, Tim Hortons form loyalty program partnership

A new partnership between Canadian Tire and Tim Hortons will link loyalty programs, offering perks for customers and deeper...

A real estate sign is shown in Vaughan, Ont. on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. The Canadian Real Estate Association says it recorded the most home sales for August in four years as the number of residential properties that changed hands rose 1.9 per cent compared with a year ago.

Real Estate

Canadian home sales hit four-year August high as fall market heats up

Canada’s housing market gained momentum in August as sales climbed, listings rose, and economists pointed to a potential surge...

