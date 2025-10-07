Advertisement

Coffee beans are held by an employee at Club Coffee's plant in Toronto on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017.

News

Why your morning coffee is costing more these days

Canadians are paying nearly 30% more for coffee this year, as climate change, supply shortages, and rising costs hit...

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says the 5,592 homes sold in September was up 8.5 per cent from the same month last year, and up two per cent on a seasonally adjusted basis from August. A West-end Toronto home for sale is shown on July 15, 2023.

Real Estate

Sales up, prices down in GTA housing market

GTA housing sales up 8.5% in September as prices decline, with falling interest rates encouraging more buyers into the...

Person walks past Maple Leaf sign at meat facility

News

Stock news for investors: Spinoffs, acquisitions, and market moves

Canada Packers starts trading, TMX Group acquires Verity, and Algoma expects Q3 loss—plus more Canadian stock market updates.

A duplex shows a "For Rent" sign in the Montreal borough of Lasalle on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

Financial literacy

How your rent payments can help build your credit history

Rent-reporting platforms let renters build credit by reporting on-time payments, helping first-time buyers and newcomers improve mortgage eligibility.

A sign advising shoppers of tariffs impacts is seen in a grocery store in Ottawa on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

News

Tariffs, government spending, gas prices—what’s driving inflation right now?

Explore the factors behind Canada’s inflation and what economists and the Bank of Canada are monitoring.

BlackBerry logo on the company's building in Waterloo

News

Stock news for investors: BlackBerry reports Q2 profit growth while Air Canada slashes guidance post-strike

BlackBerry reports a Q2 profit of $13.3M and raises its full-year guidance, while Air Canada lowers its adjusted EBITDA...

Two bitcoins on a dark background

Crypto

Fintrac issues largest-ever $20M penalty against KuCoin operator

Canada’s financial watchdog says KuCoin’s parent failed to register as a money services business and ignored rules on reporting...

People look at Nvidia robots

Investing

Nvidia teams up with Intel in $5B deal to shape AI future

Nvidia is investing $5 billion in Intel and partnering on AI chip development, combining Intel’s CPU expertise with Nvidia’s...

Restaurants Canada report shows three in four Canadians are eating out less often due to the high cost of living, and that share is even higher among those aged 18 to 34. (Montreal, Monday, Dec. 2, 2024.)

News

Restaurant visits drop as Canadians tighten wallets

As living costs rise, Canadians are cutting back on dining out, shifting spending toward value meals, brunch, and snacks.

Financial educator Eduek Brooks estimates the cost of returning to the office five days a week could range anywhere between $800 and $1,000 a month. (Aug. 22, 2024.)

Budgeting

Five days in the office again? Here’s how it could impact your budget

Going back to the office isn’t like pre-pandemic days. Discover how shifting needs and higher costs are reshaping budgets.

