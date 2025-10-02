Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related Articles

Ask MoneySense

Do you pay GST/HST when you build or renovate a house?

New homes generally have sales tax payable. What if you build or substantially renovate your home?

Do you pay GST/HST when you build or renovate a house?
Man sitting at a computer buying stocks

Investing

Hot stocks: Canada’s top performers in Q3 2025

Bitfarms, Curaleaf, and Energy Fuels led the surge in small- and mid-cap momentum plays, essentially doubling in value over...

Hot stocks: Canada’s top performers in Q3 2025

Canadian Crypto Observer

Could bitcoin and crypto be headed for an end-of-year rally?

History suggests bitcoin and crypto often rally in October and November. Here’s what crypto investors should know before year-end.

Could bitcoin and crypto be headed for an end-of-year rally?

Ask a Planner

Taxes halved their inheritance. Could anything be done?

Ontario heirs face a huge tax bill after their parents’ deaths—highlighting the importance of planning ahead to reduce taxes...

Taxes halved their inheritance. Could anything be done?

Newcomers to Canada

How to build confidence in your financial life

Newcomers fear making financial mistakes. Getting the services you need requires doing your research and taking many small steps.

How to build confidence in your financial life

Retired Money

Why retirement planners are getting defensive

The state of the U.S. equity market has advisors and Retirement Club members downgrading their outlook for stock returns....

Why retirement planners are getting defensive
Two women sit on the floor with laptops researching HISA rates

Save

The best high-interest savings accounts in Canada for 2025

Whether you want the highest interest rate or no service fees, these savings accounts will meet your needs.

The best high-interest savings accounts in Canada for 2025

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2025

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2025
A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener
BlackBerry logo on the company's building in Waterloo

News

Stock news for investors: BlackBerry reports Q2 profit growth while Air Canada slashes guidance post-strike

BlackBerry reports a Q2 profit of $13.3M and raises its full-year guidance, while Air Canada lowers its adjusted EBITDA...

Stock news for investors: BlackBerry reports Q2 profit growth while Air Canada slashes guidance post-strike