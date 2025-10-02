Maple Leaf Foods is keeping a 16 per cent stake in Canada Packers and the two companies have entered into an evergreen supply agreement. It will also be an anchor customer for Canada Packers which will supply pork for its prepared meats business.

Michael McCain, executive chair at both companies, says Maple Leaf Foods and Canada Packers are moving forward as independent entities, each with a clear investment profile and experienced teams. He says the McCain family and McCain Capital Inc. are fully committed to the future of both companies.

TMX Group acquires U.S.-based data and analytics provider Verity

TMX Group (TSX:X) says it has acquired Verity, an investment research management system, data, and analytics provider. Financial terms of the agreement were not immediately available.

Verity has two core products. VerityRMS is a research management system, while VerityData offers enhanced data sets and insights primarily focused on public equity filings.

TMX Datalinx president Michelle Tran says the addition of Verity strengthens the company’s ability to serve a growing global client base.

TMX Group is the operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange and other markets.

MEG Energy says Glass Lewis recommends shareholders back Cenovus offer

MEG Energy Corp. (TSX:MEG) says a second major independent proxy advisory firm has recommended its shareholders back a takeover offer for the company by Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). The company says Glass, Lewis & Co. has issued a report recommending shareholders vote for the cash-and-stock offer by Cenovus over a rival all-stock offer by Strathcona Resources Ltd.

The report comes after proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. said last week that MEG shareholders should support the Cenovus bid.

The Cenovus offer must be approved by a two-thirds majority vote by MEG shareholders, expected to be held on Oct. 9. Strathcona (TSX:SCR) has said it intends to vote its 14.2 per cent interest in MEG against the deal.

Cenovus and MEG have side-by-side oilsands properties at Christina Lake, south of Fort McMurray, Alta., while Strathcona also has operations in the region.

Stella-Jones signs deal to buy Brooks Manufacturing for US$140 million

Utility pole company Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX:SJ) has signed a deal to buy U.S.-based Brooks Manufacturing Co. for US$140 million.

Brooks is a maker of treated wood distribution crossarms and transmission framing components. It was founded in 1915 and operates a facility in Bellingham, Wash.

Stella-Jones chief executive Eric Vachon called the acquisition a natural fit. “The addition of Brooks bolsters Stella-Jones’ suite of solutions, enhancing its ability to meet the growing demand of utilities and unlock new growth opportunities,” Vachon said in a statement Tuesday. “The acquisition reflects our strategic focus and aligns with our vision to make Stella-Jones a partner of choice to our infrastructure customers.”

Brooks’ sales for 2024 totalled about US$84 million.

RBC Capital Markets analyst James McGarragle called the deal a “strategically positive move.” “It creates a valuable growth platform for Stella-Jones by diversifying its product offering and leveraging Brooks’ established brand and customer relationships,” McGarragle wrote in a note to clients. “Furthermore, the acquisition aligns with Stella-Jones’ long-term strategic objectives to expand beyond traditional product categories and accelerate growth in the infrastructure segment, positioning the company to capitalize on ongoing investments in utility modernization.”

The deal is subject to closing conditions, including U.S. regulatory approval, and is expected to occur by the end of the year. The deal for Brooks follows the acquisition by Stella-Jones of Locweld Inc., a designer and manufacturer of lattice transmission towers and steel poles, earlier this year.