Canadian Crypto Observer

Could bitcoin and crypto be headed for an end-of-year rally?

History suggests bitcoin and crypto often rally in October and November. Here’s what crypto investors should know before year-end.

Ask a Planner

Taxes halved their inheritance. Could anything be done?

Ontario heirs face a huge tax bill after their parents’ deaths—highlighting the importance of planning ahead to reduce taxes...

Newcomers to Canada

How to build confidence in your financial life

Newcomers fear making financial mistakes. Getting the services you need requires doing your research and taking many small steps.

Retired Money

Why retirement planners are getting defensive

The state of the U.S. equity market has advisors and Retirement Club members downgrading their outlook for stock returns....

Save

The best high-interest savings accounts in Canada for 2025

Whether you want the highest interest rate or no service fees, these savings accounts will meet your needs.

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2025

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

News

Stock news for investors: BlackBerry reports Q2 profit growth while Air Canada slashes guidance post-strike

BlackBerry reports a Q2 profit of $13.3M and raises its full-year guidance, while Air Canada lowers its adjusted EBITDA...

Investing

Stock splits increase number of shares but don’t magically make you richer

Stock splits don’t add value but can signal confidence, affect dividends and taxes, and make shares more accessible to...

Crypto

Fintrac issues largest-ever $20M penalty against KuCoin operator

Canada’s financial watchdog says KuCoin’s parent failed to register as a money services business and ignored rules on reporting...

