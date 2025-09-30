Advertisement

Related Articles

Two women sit on the floor with laptops researching HISA rates

Save

The best high-interest savings accounts in Canada for 2025

Whether you want the highest interest rate or no service fees, these savings accounts will meet your needs.

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2025

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

BlackBerry logo on the company's building in Waterloo

News

Stock news for investors: BlackBerry reports Q2 profit growth while Air Canada slashes guidance post-strike

BlackBerry reports a Q2 profit of $13.3M and raises its full-year guidance, while Air Canada lowers its adjusted EBITDA...

Loblaws sign at the entry of the store

Investing

Stock splits increase number of shares but don’t magically make you richer

Stock splits don’t add value but can signal confidence, affect dividends and taxes, and make shares more accessible to...

Two bitcoins on a dark background

Crypto

Fintrac issues largest-ever $20M penalty against KuCoin operator

Canada’s financial watchdog says KuCoin’s parent failed to register as a money services business and ignored rules on reporting...

People look at Nvidia robots

Investing

Nvidia teams up with Intel in $5B deal to shape AI future

Nvidia is investing $5 billion in Intel and partnering on AI chip development, combining Intel’s CPU expertise with Nvidia’s...

A happy golden retriever

Pets

Is pet insurance worth it in Canada?

To determine if pet insurance is worth it, take a look at the current costs of pet care in...

Senior man sitting at a desk with papers, looking serious

Ask a Planner

What is the Canada Pension Plan death benefit?

A MoneySense reader is not familiar with the Canada Pension Plan death benefit. Here is a primer

Restaurants Canada report shows three in four Canadians are eating out less often due to the high cost of living, and that share is even higher among those aged 18 to 34. (Montreal, Monday, Dec. 2, 2024.)

News

Restaurant visits drop as Canadians tighten wallets

As living costs rise, Canadians are cutting back on dining out, shifting spending toward value meals, brunch, and snacks.

