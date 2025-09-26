On an adjusted basis, BlackBerry says it earned four cents US per share for the quarter compared with zero cents US per share a year earlier.

Revenue for the company’s latest quarter totalled US$129.6 million, up from US$126.2 million a year earlier. The increase came as its QNX segment revenue rose to US$63.1 million, up from US$54.7 million a year ago, while secure communications revenue fell to US$59.9 million compared with US$66.5 million. Licensing revenue amounted to US$6.6 million, up from $5.0 million a year earlier.

In its outlook for its full year, BlackBerry says it now expects full year revenue of US$519 million to US$541 million, up from earlier guidance for US$508 million to US$538 million.

The company also raised its guidance for its adjusted earnings per share for its full year to between 11 cents US and 15 cents US, up from earlier expectations for between eight cents US and 10 cents US.

Return to menu

Air Canada lowers full-year guidance as hit from strike estimated at $375M

Air Canada (TSX:AC) Adjusted guidance for the year: Previous: $3.2 billion to $3.6 billion

$3.2 billion to $3.6 billion Adjusted: $2.9 billion to $3.1 billion

Source Google

Air Canada has lowered its guidance for the year after taking a hit from the flight attendant strike that took place earlier this summer. The Montreal-based airline said in a press release that it estimates the cost of the labour disruption was $375 million on operating income and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Air Canada said that it now expects to make between $2.9 billion and $3.1 billion in adjusted EBITDA for the full year. This is in comparison to the airline’s previous 2025 guidance that it suspended in August, which had projected adjusted EBITDA between $3.2 billion and $3.6 billion.

For the third quarter, Air Canada said it expects operating capacity to decline by around 2% from the same period last year, due to the cancellation of more than 3,200 flights. It also expects operating income between $250 million and $300 million during the quarter.

Article Continues Below Advertisement Skip Ad X

The airline said three factors combined for the $375 million financial impact of the strike. The first is an estimated $430 revenue hit from refunds, customer compensation and lower travel bookings. It also had about $90 million in incremental costs associated with reimbursements for customers and some labour operating costs. However, the company also saved $145 million, primarily due to lower fuel costs, which reduced the loss.

The Air Canada flight attendant strike lasted three days and ended on Aug. 19, though it took longer to ramp up to full operations.

Earlier this month, Air Canada flight attendants massively rejected the employer’s wage offer, with the airline saying the wage portion will now be referred to mediation as previously agreed to by both sides.

The tentative deal that was voted down raised wages for workers and established a pay structure for time worked when aircraft are on the ground.

Return to menu

Tools MoneySense’s ETF Screener Tool use tool

Read more about investing: