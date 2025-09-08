Which ETFs are the most tax-efficient for Canadian investors?
How taxation of ETFs works in non-registered accounts, and some fund suggestions that will allow you to keep more of your gains.
One difference I’ve noticed when speaking with Canadian and U.S. investors is how much more focused the latter tend to be on taxes.
Chalk that up as a win for Canadians. Between the tax-free savings account (TFSA), registered retirement savings plan (RRSP), and first home savings account (FHSA), Canadians have ample room to shelter gains from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA). These registered accounts offer more flexibility and contribution room than Americans get with comparable 401(k) and Roth IRA plans, and they can go a long way if you use them wisely.
That said, whether from windfalls or diligent saving, some Canadians do manage to max out their registered accounts. Once that happens, and until new room opens up in January, the challenge becomes how to keep more of your investment income and gains from getting taxed in a non-registered account.
Some exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are better than others for this. Here’s a guide to how ETF tax efficiency works in Canada and which types of ETFs work best in taxable accounts.
In a nutshell, ETF taxes work a lot like the taxes on stocks or bonds, because most ETFs are just collections of those underlying investments. If you’ve ever received a T3 or T5 slip, the categories will look familiar.
The easiest way to see how it works in practice is to check the ETF provider’s website for a tax breakdown. We’ll walk through an example using the BMO Growth ETF (ZGRO), a globally diversified asset-allocation ETF that holds about 80% equities and 20% fixed income.
If you scroll down to the “Tax & Distributions” section on ZGRO’s fund page, you’ll see a table that breaks down the composition of distributions by year. The most recent data for 2024 shows the ETF paid out $0.467667 per unit in total distributions, made up of several different tax categories:
All of these get taxed differently, which makes ETFs like ZGRO tricky to manage in a non-registered account. In a TFSA or RRSP, you can ignore this tax complexity because none of it applies. But outside of registered accounts, you’ll need to report this all accurately, which can mean more work at tax time.
ZGRO is still a strong choice overall—it’s diversified, affordable, and well constructed. But for Canadian investors focused on tax efficiency, there are cleaner options. ETFs like ZGRO make the most sense in a registered account where you don’t have to worry about this messy tax mix.
Figuring out which ETFs are more tax-efficient starts with defining your objective. Are you investing for capital appreciation, or are you trying to generate regular income from your portfolio?
If your goal is capital growth and you don’t need to make regular withdrawals, say, for retirement income, the focus should be on ETFs that minimize or avoid distributions. This allows the value of the ETF to grow through share price gains rather than payouts, which can defer your tax burden.
One simple way to do this is to choose growth-focused ETFs. For example, the Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQC) offers exposure to U.S. tech stocks that typically don’t pay high dividends, since they often reinvest profits into research and development and expansion. QQC’s trailing 12-month yield is just 0.42%, mostly foreign income. That level is low enough to render the tax drag minimal.
If you want to go a step further and avoid distributions altogether, some ETF families are designed specifically to do that. A well-known example is the Global X Canada (formerly Horizons ETFs) suite of corporate class, swap-based ETFs. In simple terms, these ETFs use a different fund structure and derivatives contracts to synthetically replicate exposure to equities while avoiding distributions. This has worked well in practice. You could create a globally diversified equity portfolio using:
But there are trade-offs. These ETFs have seen their fees rise over time. On top of the management fee, they also charge a swap fee and have higher trading expense ratios than traditional index ETFs. This adds to your cost of holding the fund. And because they rely on swaps, you’re exposed to counterparty risk, which is the chance that the other party to the derivative contract (often a big Canadian bank) fails to deliver on its obligation. That’s unlikely but not impossible.
Another caveat is that, while these ETFs are designed to avoid distributions, they can’t guarantee zero payouts. The distribution frequency is listed as “at the manager’s discretion,” largely because of how fund accounting works. And there’s always the risk that tax law changes could alter how these structures are treated, as has happened in the past.
If you’re investing in a taxable account and want to prioritize tax deferral, these ETFs are worth considering, but go in with your eyes open.
Personally, I fall into the camp of just selling ETF shares and paying capital gains tax when I need portfolio withdrawals. But I recognize a lot of investors (especially retirees) have a strong psychological aversion to this. This behaviour is known as mental accounting.
Under this mindset, a distribution from an ETF—even if it causes the share price to drop by the same amount on the ex-distribution date (all else being equal)—feels better than manually selling a few shares to generate the same amount of cash.
This age-old debate is not a hill I’m interested in dying on. So, if your goal is to generate steady, above-average income in the most tax-efficient way possible, then your best bet is to focus on ETFs that pay a high proportion of eligible dividends. These tend to be Canadian equity ETFs and, importantly, ones that exclude real estate investment trusts (REITs), either by active manager discretion or index rules. That’s because REITs typically pay out distributions that are mostly taxed as ordinary income, which is less favourable than eligible dividends.
One of the best options I’ve found for this role is the Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (VDY). It currently yields 3.67% on a 12-month trailing basis, which is comfortably above the Bank of Canada’s 2.75% policy rate, and pays monthly rather than quarterly.
More importantly, VDY’s distribution is highly tax-efficient. In 2024, it paid a total of $2.451389 per share, of which $2.157010, or 88%, was classified as eligible dividends. Just $0.293669 came from capital gains (which are also relatively tax-friendly), and only $0.000710 was return of capital.
VDY isn’t the most diversified fund. It holds around 50 large-cap Canadian stocks, and is heavily weighted toward the financials sector. But with a low 0.22% management expense ratio and a high, tax-efficient yield, it can be a great fit for non-registered accounts, especially if you diversify internationally in registered accounts. And despite its income focus, VDY has actually outperformed the Canadian market over the past decade, delivering a 11.52% annualized return versus 10.88% for the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (XIU).
To wrap things up, here’s a quick reminder of the main types of taxes ETF investors face in a non-registered account:
If your main objective is capital appreciation, focus on growth ETFs that minimize distributions like QQC, or try to avoid them entirely with swap-based corporate class ETFs like HXS, HXT, or HXX.
If your goal is income generation, prioritize ETFs like VDY that distribute a high percentage of eligible dividends and avoid tax-inefficient sources like foreign income or interest income.
That said, don’t let tax complexity dominate your investment decisions. Over the long term, things like your contribution rate, asset allocation, and even staying the course through ups and downs will have a bigger impact on your returns.
As the saying goes, don’t let the tail wag the dog. In this case, taxes are the tail.
