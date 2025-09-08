Advertisement

Ask a Planner

Insurance for self-employed Canadians: What coverage do you need?

Employees often have group insurance coverage at work, but people who work for themselves need to make sure they...

Investing

How to build an advanced couch potato portfolio

Adding unrepresented (or underrepresented) asset classes to a core portfolio can reduce risk, increase returns, or both. Here are...

Investing

How to build a core couch potato portfolio

Three ways for Canadians to create a basic low-fee, low-maintenance investment portfolio, with sample asset-allocation models.

Columns

What’s the best way to pay down debt?

Many Canadians are carrying personal debt. Certified Financial Planner Janet Gray explains four effective strategies to get debt under...

Canadian Crypto Observer

Ethereum hits new all-time high as crypto bull market continues

Ethereum (ETH) and silver rise together, ETH could touch $8,000 in 2025, ETH ETFs attract massive inflows, and ETH-focused...

Ask a Planner

“We’re well off in retirement. How can we pay less tax?”

A financial planner explains some tax-saving strategies that Canadian retirees may not have thought of.

Ask a Planner

How to withdraw RESP funds

Many Canadian families save for their kids’ post-secondary education with an RESP account. How do RESP withdrawals work?

ETFs

Can you build a 40/30/30 portfolio with ETFs?

This more sophisticated alternative to the 60/40 portfolio promises to avoid down years like 2022. Is it achievable for...

Ask a Planner

Can you move income back and forth between spouses?

A MoneySense reader wants to report half the capital gain for a rental property on his spouse’s tax return....

Retired Money

How financial journalists plan their own retirement

Do personal finance journalists ever really retire? Jonathan Chevreau talks to Rob Carrick and other long-time writers about stepping...

